Death near downtown construction site 'not work related'

Vincent Ball
Mar 22, 2021  •  41 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Brantford Police are investigating what appears to have been a fatal accident at the One Wellington construction site in downtown Brantford early Thursday afternoon.
A death near a construction site in downtown Brantford last week was not work related, the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development said Monday.

The labour ministry was notified of an incident at a construction project – One Wellington Street – on March 18. Two inspectors were assigned to investigate and attended the scene.

“It has been determined that the cause of death was not work related,” a ministry spokesperson said in response to an e-mail from The Expositor. “No orders (were) issued (and) the investigation is ongoing.”

Brantford police were called to the scene and a number of officers, including members of the forensic identification unit, could be seen on the Bridge Street side of an eight-storey residential construction site.

A spokesperson for Brantford police referred questions about the death to the provincial labour ministry.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall

