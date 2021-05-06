





Share this Story: Daily COVID-19 case count remains high in Brantford-Brant

Daily COVID-19 case count remains high in Brantford-Brant

Article content New COVID-19 cases remain high in Brantford-Brant. The Brant County Health Unit reported Thursday 29 new cases in the past 24 hours but noted that five of those cases belong to another health unit. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Daily COVID-19 case count remains high in Brantford-Brant Back to video It was the second straight day with 29 cases. On Tuesday, 30 new cases were reported. As for active cases, there are 163, the same number that was reported Wednesday. Hospitalizations also remain the same with 15 people receiving care at Brantford General Hospital on Thursday. There are eight patients in critical care and seven listed as other. From information on the health unit website, it would appear 13 patients in BGH are local residents and two are from outside the area. The health unit is reporting 739 variants of concern. Those numbers include 511 with the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 169 with the E484K mutation, 52 with both the N501Y and E484K mutation and seven with the P.1 lineage (Brazil).

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The health unit website had reported one case with the B.1.351 lineage (South Africa) but it has since been removed. Since the pandemic began, 2,833 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 2,650 of those resulting in recovered cases. The health unit noted Thursday that two false positives were removed from the overall number of people who have tested positive in Brantford-Brant. More than 1,000 vaccines were administered on Wednesday. There now have been 55,947 doses administered, up from 54,856 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,657 people have completed their two-dose series. Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout is underway. Those aged 50 and older (born in 1971 or earlier) are now eligible to receive the vaccination. Those aged 45-49 (born from 1972-76) can now add their name to the appointment cancellation wait list. Also, all Group 1 essential workers are eligible for the vaccination. That group includes employees working in school systems, workers responding to critical events, foster care agency workers, food manufacturing and distribution, agricultural and farm workers and cemetery workers. The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary-care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for more information. Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for full details about vaccine rollout in Brantford-Brant.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A new outbreak was declared at Nova Vita Domestic Violence Prevention Services in Brantford where one staff member tested positive on Wednesday. Outbreaks at Brantford General Hospital (Unit B7), St. Joseph YMCA Child Care Centre and Noah’s Ark YMCA Child Care Centre in Brantford were declared over this week. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards: • St. George Children’s Centre, May 1, two staff; • Nova Vita (Brantford), May 5, one staff; • John Noble Home – (Brantford), April 24, five staff, fifth outbreak; • BGH unit C2, April 30, one patient and one staff member; • Farm Boy, April 30, seven cases; • Farm No. 5, April 26, one case; • Manufacturing/Industrial Nos. 9 and 13 , various dates, eight cases; • Food processing No. 4, April 16, nine cases. Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 35 active cases as of Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 522 confirmed cases, of which 476 are resolved. A total of 49 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 17 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK) and 32 others yet to be determined.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A total of 2,661 people have been given the vaccination on Six Nations with 1,509 of those people fully vaccinated. There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. One person is hospitalized. On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,424 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. That follows two straight days of less than 3,000 cases. There were 26 deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began 8,213. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 1,964 people receiving care with 877 of those people in intensive care units. The province administered 141,038 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday, a new one-day record. There are now 5,740,761 people vaccinated and 384,589 who are fully vaccinated.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford