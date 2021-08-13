Crowd greets Olympic bonze medalist Polidori

Olympic bronze medalist Erika Polidori said she was feeling the love on Friday as a large crowd gathered at Lions Park to celebrate her victory.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said Polidori, standing on the “red” softball diamond at the Steve Brown Sports Complex where she played so often on her long journey to becoming one of the world’s best.

“This is really incredible. I wasn’t expecting so many people to be here.”

Polidori was a big part of the Canadian women’s softball team at the recent Tokyo Games where they defeated Mexico 3-2 to capture the bronze.

The win makes her the city’s very first Olympic medal-winning athlete. It’s also the first medal win for any Canadian women’s softball team.

“Brantford’s Olympic medal winner,” exclaimed Mayor Kevin Davis during a short ceremony at Lions Park. “That’s got a really nice ring to it.”

No one really knew Polidori’s potential when, as a six-year-old, she became the only girl on her Brantford t-ball team. But just a few years later, Todd Bannister knew she was something special when he started coaching her at age 10 for the Brantford Bobcats.

“She was very driven and focused to be the best she could be even at a young age,” said Bannister who was at Friday’s celebration. “She was just a real leader.”

“I was thrilled to see her wearing the maple leaf,” said Bannister. “She worked so hard to achieve her dream.”

Like her idol, Polidori, did years ago, current Bobcat, 12-year-old Sydney Hribal of Brantford, is on the field playing, sometimes six nights a week.

“She is someone to look up to,” said Sydney as she sat on the bleachers Friday awaiting Polidori’s arrival.