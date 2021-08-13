Crowd greets Olympic bonze medalist Polidori
Olympic bronze medalist Erika Polidori said she was feeling the love on Friday as a large crowd gathered at Lions Park to celebrate her victory.
“I’m overwhelmed,” said Polidori, standing on the “red” softball diamond at the Steve Brown Sports Complex where she played so often on her long journey to becoming one of the world’s best.
“This is really incredible. I wasn’t expecting so many people to be here.”
Polidori was a big part of the Canadian women’s softball team at the recent Tokyo Games where they defeated Mexico 3-2 to capture the bronze.
The win makes her the city’s very first Olympic medal-winning athlete. It’s also the first medal win for any Canadian women’s softball team.
“Brantford’s Olympic medal winner,” exclaimed Mayor Kevin Davis during a short ceremony at Lions Park. “That’s got a really nice ring to it.”
No one really knew Polidori’s potential when, as a six-year-old, she became the only girl on her Brantford t-ball team. But just a few years later, Todd Bannister knew she was something special when he started coaching her at age 10 for the Brantford Bobcats.
“She was very driven and focused to be the best she could be even at a young age,” said Bannister who was at Friday’s celebration. “She was just a real leader.”
“I was thrilled to see her wearing the maple leaf,” said Bannister. “She worked so hard to achieve her dream.”
Like her idol, Polidori, did years ago, current Bobcat, 12-year-old Sydney Hribal of Brantford, is on the field playing, sometimes six nights a week.
“She is someone to look up to,” said Sydney as she sat on the bleachers Friday awaiting Polidori’s arrival.
Many in the crowd wore red and white, some carried Canadian flags, and other cheered and clanged cowbells. Barbara Cunningham showed up at Lions Park with a huge homemade sign that read “Erika, So Proud of You.”
“I want to support her,” said the city resident. “I want to welcome her back home and let her know we were cheering her on.”
An outfielder, 29-year-old Polidori has been a member of Canada’s national team since 2013. Many of the team members have been together for years and built a bond that led to a gold medal a the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto where Polidroi lead the team with a .455 batting average.
A graduate of St. John’s College, she won silver at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. She also played for four years at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, graduating with degrees in science and nursing.
Until training for the Olympics moved into high gear, Polidori was working as a nurse at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, making her a role model and hero not just in sports but as a frontline worker during the pandemic, said Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma.
Polidori said she will return to nursing but for now is taking some time to rest physically and mentally.