Crash snarls traffic on 403 near Woodstock

Expositor staff
Apr 26, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
A collision between a tractor trailer and a number of vehicles early Monday afternoon closed the westbound lanes of Highway 403, near Middle Townline Road, in Brant County. OPP said minor injuries were reported. The collision scene is just east of a lane reduction for repairs to a bridge. Photo by Wally Stemberger
A collision between a tractor trailer and a number of vehicles early Monday afternoon closed the westbound lanes of Highway 403, near Middle Townline Road, in Brant County. OPP said minor injuries were reported. The collision scene is just east of a lane reduction for repairs to a bridge. Photo by Wally Stemberger Photo by Wally Stemberger /Wally Stemberger

Provincial police have closed the westbound lanes of Highway 403, near Woodstock, due to a crash involving a tractor trailer.

The closure is between Oxford Road 55 and Middle Townline Road.

Police tweeted about the incident at about 1 p.m. Monday.

They said the collision resulted in some minor injuries, involved a few vehicles and caused a vehicle fire.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers