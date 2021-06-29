Crash leads to charges

A 31-year-old Hamilton, Ont., man is facing charges after Brant OPP responded just after 3 a.m. on June 26 to a collision on Highway 403, near the Oak Park Road interchange.

The man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, mischief under $5,00, failing to comply with a probation order, four counts of failing to comply with a release order and possession of break-in instruments.

The driver fled the accident scene but was later arrested.

Two charged

A routine check by Brant OPP of a parked vehicle just after 1 a.m. on June 26, near Erie Avenue and Cockshutt Road, has resulted in liquor charges for two people.

A 20-year-old Brantford resident is charged with consuming liquor in other than a licensed location, home or private place.

A 21-year-old Brant County resident is charged with having care or control of a motor vehicle while with open container of liquor.

Fraud thwarted

Brant OPP say an alert bank employee prevented the owner of a small business in Onondaga from becoming a victim of fraud.

Police said the business owner received a cheque and instructions to distribute the funds from a suspect.

The bank employee determined the cheque to be fraudulent and advised the owner to contact police.

Police urged residents to be aware of warning signs of a potential fraud and to give no personal information to strangers.

Anyone who is a victim of fraud or has received a fraudulent call, e-mail or text message is encouraged to report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501.