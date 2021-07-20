COVID vaccines won't be mandatory at Laurier, Conestoga

Local post-secondary schools are urging all students and employees to get fully vaccinated but aren’t planning to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for their return in the fall.

Wilfrid Laurier University and Conestoga College, both of which have Brantford campuses, are “strongly encouraging” students, staff and faculty to get vaccinated before classes begin.

About 3,000 students are registered for fall classes at Laurier Brantford.

Conestoga opened its Brantford campus in 2012. It had nearly 1,000 students enrolled last year in about 15 programs.

Brenda Cassidy, director of corporate communications and government relations at Conestoga, said decisions about vaccination policies are made in collaboration with local public health units and there are no current plans to make vaccinations mandatory. But an announcement regarding students living in residence may be coming soon, she said.

Beth Gurney, associate director of communications and public affairs at Laurier, said it’s strongly recommended students living in residences are immunized.

Some post-secondary institutions, including Western University and Fanshawe College, are requiring students have at least one vaccine dose if they are living in campus dorms.

Earlier this month, Seneca College in Toronto went a step beyond many other post-secondary schools in Canada in the hope of protecting against COVID-19.

Seneca, which has campuses in Toronto, York Region and Peterborough, will make vaccinations a condition for students and employees coming to campus in the fall term for “in person teaching, learning and working.” The college said it will respect medical exemptions to vaccination from people who can provide proper documentation.