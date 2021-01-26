Article content
Brant’s acting medical officer of health commended residents for doing what’s necessary to bring down COVID-19 numbers, but warned they must remain vigilant.
Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke noted the “sizable improvement” last week in new cases of the virus reported by the health unit. The case count was 47 for the week ended Jan. 24, down from 117 cases the previous week.
COVID shutdown measures 'working,' says MOH
“This improvement tells us that the provincial shutdown measures that came into effect on Boxing Day are working,” said Urbantke. “It’s clear that the majority of our residents are following the shutdown guidance passed on to them.”
But, she said, with many neighbouring communities still experiencing high caseloads, “we must continue to abide by the shutdown guidance.”
“This is especially true with news that a COVID-19 variant of concern has been found in different areas of the province. We’ve seen how quickly cases can spike again when we begin to let our guard down.”