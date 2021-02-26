





Share this Story: Brantford-Brant remains in orange on COVID framework

Brantford-Brant remains in orange on COVID framework Expositor file photo

Article content Despite several recent school outbreaks, Brantford and Brant County will remain in the orange-restrict category of the COVID-19 response framework, the province announced Friday. Earlier this week, Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke raised the possibility that Brantford-Brant would be moved into the red-control level, just one level below lockdown We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brantford-Brant remains in orange on COVID framework Back to video “The cases and outbreaks over the past two weeks have definitely been concerning,” said Urbantke, noting that the area’s “indicators have risen over the past week to the point that we are now on the cusp of moving to the red-control level.” Orange-restrict is the middle of five levels of restrictions. Haldimand-Norfolk on Monday will move to yellow-protect, one above green-prevent, the least restrictive category. Late Thursday night, the Brant County Health Unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Assumption College. Over the past week, there have been five confirmed cases at the Brantford high school, which remains open. The latest case was reported late Thursday night.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “All Assumption College School students and staff are asked to monitor their health,” Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said in a statement. “As we would advise any member of our community, if symptoms consistent with COVID-19 develop, please isolate immediately and seek assessment for testing.” The health unit declares an outbreak when there are two or more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with an epidemiological link in students and/or staff in a school, within a 14-day period, and at least one case could have acquired the infection within the school. According to a release from the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board, the individual associated with the latest confirmed case was already self-isolating. The school has contacted students and staff initially identified by the health unit as close contacts. The health unit will conduct contact tracing over the next 24-48 hours and will reach out to individuals who may have been in contact with the confirmed case. Staff at Assumption, which remains open to those not self-isolating, will work with students and families to ensure learning continues for those required to self-isolate. “As this pandemic continues, we remind families that our focus is on the health and safety of our students and staff,” said Mike McDonald, the Catholic board’s director of education. “We continue to follow the direction of public health as well as our safety and cleaning protocols that are in place.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content An announcement also was made that COVID-19 testing clinics for asymptomatic students and staff will be offered soon. The clinics, which will be voluntary, are a partnership of the Catholic and public school boards, the Brant and Haldimand-Norfolk health units and the Ministry of Education. Locations, dates and times of the clinics will be confirmed and communicated to parents and staff next week. On Tuesday, the health unit ordered the closing until March 11 of St. Peter Catholic Elementary School in Brantford because of a COVID outbreak of eight confirmed cases. It is the first school in Brantford and Brant County to be closed because of the virus. Outbreaks also have been declared at North Park Collegiate in Brantford, which has three cases, and at two Brantford elementary schools, James Hiller, with four cases, and Ryerson Heights, with two. There are no reported outbreaks at any long-term care facilities, retirement homes or congregate settings in Brant. On Friday, the health unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. That is down from the 14 reported on Thursday. The number of active cases also declined to 52 on Friday from 56 on Thursday. A total of 34 cases have been reported so far this week. One COVID patient is being treated at Brantford General Hospital. Since the start of the pandemic, the community has seen 1,469 confirmed cases, of which 1,405 have been resolved. Twelve local deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There has been one positive case of a COVID-19 variant in Brantford-Brant. To date, 7,944 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2.526 people having received a second dose. Ohsweken Public Health has seen its number of confirmed and active cases skyrocket over the past two days. On Thursday, 15 new cases were reported and then, on Friday, an additional 36 cases were added. That brings the total number of active cases to 79 on Six Nations of the Grand River. During this week, 71 cases have been confirmed bringing the total number of cases to 321 since the pandemic began, with 239 of those resolved. There have been three deaths. The health unit on Six Nations is now taking online registrations for vaccines. Public Health Ontario reported 1,258 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 28 deaths attributed to the virus. There have been 298,569 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and 6,944 deaths in Ontario.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Brantford