Article content The number of new and active COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant continues to drop. On Thursday, the Brant County Health Unit reported 18 positive results in the past 24 hours and 225 total active cases in the community. There were 19 new cases and 243 active cases on Wednesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 cases decline in Brantford-Brant Back to video As late as Tuesday, there were 306 active cases. Although those numbers represent good news, the information surrounding hospitalizations is another story. The total number of patients receiving care at Brantford General Hospital on Thursday morning was 25, down three from Wednesday. However, 13 are now in critical care, up from 11 on Wednesday, with 12 patients in acute medical inpatient care. From information on the health unit website, it would appear 18 patients in hospital are local residents and the other seven are from outside the area. There have been 17 local COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Article content The health unit is reporting 604 variants of concern. Of those, 416 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 131 are the E484K mutation, 52 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and five have the P.1 lineage (Brazil). Since the pandemic began, 2,660 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 2,418 of those resulting in recovered cases. More good news came with regard to vaccinations as Brantford-Brant hit the 50,000 mark. With another 1,224 doses administered on Wednesday, the total number of vaccinations given sits at 50,054. Of those, 4,457 people have completed their vaccination series. Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout is underway. This week, the health unit expanded vaccine access to education workers. Eligible are all active full-time, permanent and long-term occasional (who are currently in a long-term assignment position) school-based staff. Administrative staff also are eligible. The health unit has also invited veterinarians and veterinary teams, as well as those working in electricity (including workers employed in system operations, generation, transmission, distribution and storage) to add their name in contact information to the BCHU’s website cancellation waitlist. Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for full details about vaccine rollout in Brantford-Brant. The province is offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/ontarios-covid-19-vaccination-plan for more information.

Article content An outbreak at the BGH’s Unit B7 went from three patients and one staff on Wednesday to six patients and three staff members on Thursday. One person died last week from the outbreak. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards: • Noah’s Ark YMCA Child Care Centre (Brantford), April 27, one child and four staff/providers • St. Joseph YMCA Child Care Centre (Brantford), April 20, three staff/providers • Grand Erie Education Centre – Main Building, April 22; Facility Services, April 20 • John Noble Home – (Brantford), April 24, two staff, fifth outbreak • St. Joseph’s Lifecare (Brantford), March 27, five staff • BGH unit B7, April 21, three patients, one staff member, one deceased • Liv Communities (Paris), April 21, three staff members • Brantford Transit (Brantford), April 15, 15 cases • Farm No. 5, April 26, one case • Manufacturing/Industrial Nos. 9-13, various dates, 17 cases • Food processing No. 4, April 16, nine cases Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 28 active cases as of Wednesday.

Article content Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 490 confirmed cases, of which 452 are resolved. A total of 36 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 14 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK) and 22 others yet to be determined. A total of 2,661 people have been given the vaccination on Six Nations with 1,509 of those people fully vaccinated. There have been 10 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. One person is hospitalized. On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,871 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It was the fifth straight day of less than 4,000 new cases but positive results have been creeping back towards that benchmark throughout the week. Ontario’s seven-day rolling average now sits at 3,810, down from 4,176 one week ago. There were also 41 deaths reported on Thursday, a substantial increase from the 24 reported on Wednesday. The total number of people who have died since the pandemic began is now 8,029. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 2,248 people receiving care with 884 of those people in intensive care units and 620 people breathing on a ventilator. The province administered 120,567 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday. There are now 5,027,770 people vaccinated and 368,403 who are fully vaccinated.

