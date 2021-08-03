COVID-19 case numbers 'remain steady'
The Brant County Health Unit recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases for the week ended Aug. 1.
For the past six weeks, new cases of the virus have average about nine a week.
On Tuesday, the health unit reported one new COVID-19 case in the previous 24 hours.
“Our case numbers continue to remain steady despite our jurisdiction entering Step 3 of the province’s Re-Opening Plan over two weeks ago,” Dr. Malcolm Lock, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said Tuesday in his weekly media briefing.
“We have, however, seen our reproductive number rise above one in each of the last two weeks. We need to continue to make responsible individual decisions to avoid a substantial uptick in local case numbers.”
Lock said the most responsible choice residents can make is to get vaccinated, if they have not yet done so.
“A large reason why we have not seen our reproductive number translate into more cases is the summer weather keeping people outdoors, where we know the risk of transmission dramatically decreases.”
Lock reminded people that the best means to minimize an increase in case numbers is to continue to wear a face mask in closed spaces or crowded spaces, staying home when ill and getting tested for COVID-19 if mild symptoms persist, are the best means to minimize an increase in case numbers.
“Public Health Ontario continues to pull relevant data and currently calculates the risk of getting COVID-19 is 6.4 times higher in unvaccinated individuals compared to those fully vaccinated,” the doctor said. “Residents remain vulnerable until they get their shots.”
As of Sunday, 74 per cent of area residents over the age of 12 have received a first injection of the vaccine, while 64 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.
Jo Ann Tober, CEO of the health unit, said 63 per cent of youth, aged 12 to 17, have received one vaccine dose, and 47 per cent have completed their two-dose vaccination series.
“A number of them are only becoming eligible for their second doses now, so we know we have a significant number of students still coming to our clinics,” Tober noted.
Lock said walk-in mobile clinics continue to operate in the community, aimed at getting more eligible people vaccinated.
To see where clinics are scheduled, visit www.bchu.org
An outbreak declared July 13 in the D-Wing at Fox Ridge Care Community long-term care home was declared over on July 30.
The only active local outbreak involves a manufacturing/industrial site where four workers tested positive. An outbreak was declared July 27.
bethompson@postmedia.com