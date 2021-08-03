COVID-19 case numbers 'remain steady'

The Brant County Health Unit recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases for the week ended Aug. 1.

For the past six weeks, new cases of the virus have average about nine a week.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported one new COVID-19 case in the previous 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported one new COVID-19 case in the previous 24 hours.

“Our case numbers continue to remain steady despite our jurisdiction entering Step 3 of the province’s Re-Opening Plan over two weeks ago,” Dr. Malcolm Lock, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said Tuesday in his weekly media briefing.

“We have, however, seen our reproductive number rise above one in each of the last two weeks. We need to continue to make responsible individual decisions to avoid a substantial uptick in local case numbers.”

Lock said the most responsible choice residents can make is to get vaccinated, if they have not yet done so.

“A large reason why we have not seen our reproductive number translate into more cases is the summer weather keeping people outdoors, where we know the risk of transmission dramatically decreases.”

Lock reminded people that the best means to minimize an increase in case numbers is to continue to wear a face mask in closed spaces or crowded spaces, staying home when ill and getting tested for COVID-19 if mild symptoms persist, are the best means to minimize an increase in case numbers.

“Public Health Ontario continues to pull relevant data and currently calculates the risk of getting COVID-19 is 6.4 times higher in unvaccinated individuals compared to those fully vaccinated,” the doctor said. “Residents remain vulnerable until they get their shots.”