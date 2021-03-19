County to retain ownership of lawn bowling clubs

The county has budgeted $34,868 to maintain the Paris club which includes $2,000 in club-generated revenue to help offset costs. The clubhouse needs to be replaced and has been the subject of discussion for more than 10 years. Plans to spend $75,000 on a design for a new clubhouse were brought to council in 2019 but have been put on hold. The proposed new clubhouse would be a multi-use year-round facility that could be used by other community groups.

The county has set aside $13,400 to maintain and operate the St. George club and the county also provided the club with a $6,700 grant in 2019. The clubhouse is in moderately good condition but will need electrical and accessibility upgrades.

Both clubs have a long and prosperous history suggesting long-term program sustainability. However, both clubs rely on financial support from the county and face future capital costs, Bradley said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Councillors voted in favour of maintaining the status-quo at a recent meeting of the administration and operations committee after reviewing a detailed report by CAO Michael Bradley.

Brant County will continue to own the St. George Lawn Bowling Club and Paris Lawn Bowling Club.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Bradley’s report follows a January decision to review the ownership, operation and location of the two clubs. The review included four options including turning over ownership of the two clubs to the lawn bowling clubs.

Although transferring ownership would free the county of financial obligations and liability issues, Bradley said the clubs may not have the finances needed to take over ownership. As well, they have limited means of generating enough revenue to maintain the facilities.

Representatives of both clubs have said they have no interest in ownership.

Other options included entering into a lease arrangement or management agreement with the clubs. But a lease agreement would only work if both clubs were willing to support and had the finances for such arrangement.

A management agreement would clearly articulate the responsibilities of the county and the clubs. However, the county would still have responsibility for ongoing operational costs and capital expenses.

Given the circumstances, Bradley suggested maintaining the status-quo noting the clubs meet the county’s recreation master plan objectives by providing inclusive, affordable access to an activity to people of all ages.

Both clubs are more than 100 years old. The Paris club, believed to be one of the oldest of its kind in Canada, is on Grand River Street North in Paris, while the St. George club is on Thompson Street.

Bradley’s report followed a decision by council earlier this year to review the status of the clubs after Coun. John Wheat reminded councillors that both clubs require capital expenditures.

Wheat also noted the county has transferred ownership of county-owned buildings before. The former St. George Public School was transferred to the St. George Children’s Centre.

Wheat was the only councillor to vote in opposition to maintaining ownership and management of the two clubs.

Of note, membership at the St. George club has increased to 48 from 18 in 2016. At the Paris club, membership has grown to 75 from 13 in 2015.

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall