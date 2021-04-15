County officials working on diversity plan
A diversity, inclusion and equity plan is one of several initiatives Brant County management staff are working on, councillors were told Tuesday.
“A lot of municipalities are working on similar plans and I believe we should be doing this too,” Michael Bradley, the county’s CAO, said at a recent policy development and strategic direction meeting.
“We’ll bring a framework of that plan to you once we have a sense of how to go about it – whether we do it in-house or get some outside help. But we think it’s something we should be putting our minds to and we hope council agrees.”
Councillors will have an opportunity to provide input sometime in the near future, he added.
Staff have also started to have some discussions about what the post-pandemic workplace will look like. Although some frontline services haven’t changed other departments have become virtual, Bradley said.
“We’re hesitant to make any decisions right now because we don’t know when the (COVID-19) pandemic will end and we don’t know what public health guidelines for workplaces will be once it’s over,” Bradley said.
“But in discussions with staff we’re thinking that we probably won’t be going back to the way it was. The workplace will likely be different.”
Bradley noted the recent trajectory of COVID-19 cases in the community and across the province but added county officials are preparing for an eventual reopening.
“There’s quite a bit of planning being done for the resumption of services especially recreation programs in the summer,” Bradley said. “But right now, we’re holding on any presumptive (start) dates on those.”
The Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24-hours bringing to 276 the number of active cases in Brantford-Brant. As of Thursday, 14 people were in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, councillors can expect a busy night on Tuesday when the county’s administration and operations committee meets.
Councillors will be dealing with an important report concerning the county’s automated speed enforcement plans. Specifically, councillors will be reviewing a number of agreements that need their approval to implement the speed enforcement plans.
As well, councillors will be presented with a report on parking and Grand River watercraft launch areas.
County councillors in March heard from Glen Morris residents who said they have become overwhelmed by people coming in from out-of-town to enjoy the Grand River. The influx has created parking and traffic problems and residents in March appealed to the county for help.
“A lot of people have worked on this (and) it’s a big report, a complex one but I think we can achieve at least a few things this year,” Bradley said. “I think staff have done a good job on coming up with a new approach.”
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall