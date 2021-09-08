With more people walking and biking Brantford’s trail system during the COVID-19 pandemic, some city councillors are raising concern about user safety.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Usage of the trails was once light, now it’s heavy,” said Coun. Dan McCreary. “There have been many accidents and near misses.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Councillors seek safety audit of city trail system Back to video

He said there has been a surge in many types of trail users, including recreational walkers, dog walkers, parents and young children, runners, photographers, cyclists, scooter riders, wheelchair users, blind users, deaf users and illegal users on motorized vehicles, along with vehicles used by city staff and park patrollers.

“Not all of these uses are complementary to one another,” said McCreary.

At a city operations and administration meeting on Tuesday, McCreary received support for a resolution calling for the city to spend $100,000 to hire a consulting firm to conduct a trail safety audit.

The resolution also calls for $200,000 to be included annually in the city’s capital budget for trail safety improvements recommended by the audit.

Brian Hughes, Brantford’s director of parks services, said this year’s budget for trail maintenance is about $140,000.

Coun. Greg Martin, who regularly cycles on the trails, said he suffered a concussion and a broken hip in two separate accidents.

“There are serious issues on the trails that need to be addressed,” he said.

Areas of concern outlined in the resolution, which requires approval at a city council meeting later this month, include: natural narrowing of the width of unpaved trails; dangerous loose trail surface materials; erosion; dangerous 90-degree blind corners; inherently dangerous local conditions; deteriorated asphalt surfaces; plant material encroachment; poor drainage; and forced rerouting of out-of-service trails.

City solicitor Kimberly Jolie said the municipality tracks the number of injury claims by trail users but that information isn’t made public. Jolie said she could confidentially provide the statistics to councillors.

Coun. Richard Carpenter asked staff to also provide information on the number of accident claims on city sidewalks.

An interim report on the trail safety audit is to be presented to council in December.

“These aren’t cosmetic repairs but safety issues,” said McCreary. “Many more people are using the trails during COVID. We wouldn’t tolerate these issues on city streets.”