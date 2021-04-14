





Councillors get lesson in Zoom meeting etiquette

Article content Melinda Munro generated a lot of smiles and some other interesting reactions from Brant County councillors Tuesday when she delivered a lesson in Zoom meeting etiquette. Councillors, Munro said, should be careful of their facial expressions and specifically, they should avoid eye rolling and making faces during Zoom meetings of council. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Councillors get lesson in Zoom meeting etiquette Back to video “You’re at home but you’re not really at home, you’re in a meeting,” Munro, the county’s integrity commissioner, said. “Those social cues, like kicking someone under the table or the knock it off kind of look or a dirty look, it’s easier to brush those off when everyone is sitting around the table because you can understand the context,” Munro said. “But in a Zoom context, because you cannot see all of the faces at the same time, it’s more difficult because you don’t have the context. “All you have is a screen shot of that expression and it’s hard to just let it roll because you don’t have the context.”

Article content Munro also said councillors can raise a point of order if they think someone is behaving inappropriately and the county’s Code of Conduct also continues to apply. Still, councillors need to be mindful that during a Zoom meeting, everyone can see into their homes and offices. “Keep in mind what the camera can see and avoid showing anything inappropriate – naked family members or inappropriate advertising – anything that might cause a member of the public to become distressed,” Munro said. Councillors should also consider how they are dressed and who might walk into the zoom meeting and who might be able to hear what’s being said. If a meeting is being held ‘in-camera’ or privately then the door must be closed so no one else including family members can hear, Munro said. Although it may be fun to have a pop-culture reference as a background, Munro cautioned against using them. “Do you really need your constituents to think you’re sitting on the bridge of the (Starship) Enterprise,” she asked rhetorically. Councillors need to make sure confidential information isn’t shared. Munro said she heard of an integrity commissioner accidentally sharing confidential information because he didn’t know how to share a screen. Munro also provided advice concerning e-mail meetings noting that all council meetings must be public and require a physical presence either in-person or virtual in response to COVID-19. She also noted that e-mails are subject to integrity commissioner investigations and Freedom of Information requests.

Article content Munro has served as the county’s integrity commissioner for five years and spoke to councillors at a meeting of the newly formed Policy Development and Strategic Direction committee on Tuesday. She was at the meeting to provide a report on her work for the county over the past year. Munro said it was a quiet year, likely the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said she had responded to a couple of Code of Conduct questions. One came from a member of the public who asked if a historic property sale could be challenged. Munro said the question was outside of her purview and the Code of Conduct. The other inquiry was about a conflict of interest question related to the promotion of general events that someone had suggested had the appearance of supporting a particular business. “I advised that if the member or a related party did not receive any personal pecuniary benefit, there was no conflict of interest under the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act or the Code of Conduct,” Munro said. Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

