Councillors continue cuts to city's capital budget

Michelle Ruby
Jan 12, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
Brantford city hall is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Expositor file photo
City councillors continue to pare the municipality’s preliminary $88-million capital budget.

Cuts made Monday night by councillors to budgets for the John Noble Home, the city-owned long-term care facility, and the city’s community services and social development department amounted to $287,975.

Those cuts, added to $410,000 in reductions made last week for the CAO department, corporate services and community development, bring the proposed capital budget from a starting point of $88,922,497 to $88,224,522.

The budget, an increase of about $4 million over last year, includes plans to purchase, build, maintain, repair and replace assets, including buildings, roads and bridges.

The lion’s share of the capital budget, 73 per cent or $64 million, is for public works projects. That budget will be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday.

The remainder of the capital budget is for community services and social development ($14 million); emergency services ($7 million); corporate services ($1.6 million); the library and John Noble Home ($778,000); community development ($350,000) and economic development and the Sanderson Centre ($215,000).

On Monday, budgets were considered for the library, John Noble Home, fire, police, and community services and social development.

The library’s budget includes just one capital project — $50,000 for security cameras that will be placed inside the downtown location and at the St. Paul Avenue branch.

Projects at the John Noble Home totalled $728,000 and include: upgrades to nursing equipment; refurbishment of the common area, nursing unit and some resident rooms; a fire sprinkler system; and building repairs.An amendment by Coun. Dan McCreary to remove $20,000 from the budget for an outside study related to refurbishments in favour of the study being done by city staff was approved.

Brantford Fire Chief Todd Binkley presented a budget of just over $1.4 million, with the top three capital projects of an upgraded 911 system ($350,000), a new rescue/hazmat vehicle ($525,000), and a fire/police joint radio system upgrade ($300,000).

When questioned by city councillors, Binkley said firefighters will be able to consolidate and expand all its hazmat equipment into the new vehicle. The equipment, he said, is currently transported in a trailer.

Binkley said that while hazmat and rescue calls are “low-frequency, high-risk events,” the city needs up-to-date equipment because of its proximity to Highway 403, trains carrying hazardous materials, and potential emergencies on the Grand River.

This is about doing things a better way,” said Binkley. “It will definitely speed up our response time.”

Brantford police presented a budget of $5.4 million, with $3.6 million for redevelopment of the police headquarters on Elgin Street.

A proposed $39-million expansion, which would add about 25,000 square feet to the overcrowded building, has been approved by the police services board.If approved by council, the expanded building could potentially be ready for occupancy by 2024-25.

Other capital projects in the police budget include: an upgraded 911 system ($600,000), police/fire radio system ($300,000), an upgraded phone system ($360,000), and police vehicle fleet replacement ($190,000).

The community services and social development budget of $14.1 million includes $12.3 million for construction of Trillium Way, a 49-unit, low-rise apartment building in Paris that will provide some relief to people waiting to rent geared-to-income housing. Brant County also will provide funding for the project.

Among the other capital projects are upgrades to Winston Court, Lorne Towers and other geared-to-income housing owned by the city.

Councillors voted to remove thousands of dollars in proposed consulting fees for the projects, which include window replacement and parking lot improvements, in favour of city staff overseeing the work.

“We’re not reducing the scope of any project — just stopping the hiring of consultants and asking our own staff what’s needed,” said Coun. Greg Martin.

Approval of the capital budget by city council is set for Jan. 26. Meetings to consider the city’s 2021 operating budget will be held in February.