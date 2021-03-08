Councillor asks city staff for report on natural burial
City staff is looking into the possibility of offering natural burial in Brantford.
Coun. Rick Weaver was supported by fellow councillors to have staff prepare a report to be presented to council later this year.
Natural burial is the interment of the body in the soil in a manner that doesn’t inhibit decomposition but allows the body to be naturally recycled.
In his resolution, Weaver said natural burial is the simplest and oldest form of human disposition and has been practised by human civilization for thousands of years.
Weaver said natural burial uses non-toxic, biodegradable materials, such as caskets, shrouds and urns, and is a way of returning a body to the earth with as little impact on the environment as possible.
“It’s the way I intend to be laid to rest,” said Weaver, adding that Brantford residents looking for a natural burial must go outside the city.
Coun. Richard Carpenter said some religious faiths require natural burials.
In Ontario, natural burial sites are offered in Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Picton and Cobourg.
Kids can still ride free on city buses
Kids will continue to ride for free on city buses.
In September 2018, transit fares of $1.75 for children, aged five to 12, were eliminated.
According to a city report, ridership for children significantly increased during the pilot period.
Prior to the implementation of the Kids Ride Free program, children, aged five to 12, made about 6,300 trips annually. That increased to 42,228 rides in 2019 and 20,499 in 2020. Decreased ridership last year is attributed to pandemic restrictions.
Lost revenue for the ride free program will be offset through the province’s National Child Benefit/Social Assistance Reinvestment Fund with an annual transfer to the city of $11,000. The money is used to mitigate the impact of poverty for children in Brantford and Brant County.
Barriers meant to stop illegal turns from Brant Avenue
Concrete barriers will be installed in June at Brant Avenue intersections at Ada and Palmerston avenues.
The temporary measure aims to stop drivers from making illegal left turns from Brant onto those streets despite “no left turn” signs in place.
A city report said drivers who make the illegal turns “proceed to drive at an accelerated speed to get to St. Paul Avenue.”
Drivers, says the report, make the illegal turns to avoid the Brant and St. Paul intersection and the same drivers use Palmerston to avoid the Brant and St. Paul intersection by speeding toward Brant.
Residents on both Palmerston and Ada “are concerned about the safety of themselves, family members, and others.”
At recent neighbourhood meetings, there was “overwhelming support to cut the streets off,” said Coun. John Sless.
The concrete barricades will be in place for several months “to see if it’s going to work,” he said.
Coun. John Utley said traffic concerns on the streets have been “an ongoing problem for years.”
Inderjit Hans, Brantford’s general manager of the public works commission, said full closure of the intersections will change neighbourhood traffic patterns and may impact waste removal, winter maintenance and emergency access.
“Both intersections will need to be thoroughly reviewed to develop full closure conceptual designs, identify impacts to traffic, utilities and adjacent properties, and prepare a cost estimate for access restriction options,” said Hans.
City staff is recommending $125,000 be included in the 2022 capital budget to hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study/design for the proposed access restrictions.