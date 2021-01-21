Could project keep discharged hospital patients from homelessness?

Article content
A London research project aimed at preventing hospital patients from becoming homeless has launched two new initiatives, one focused on youth and one on how city hall can improve its access to housing system.
“We have been searching for answers, how do we solve homelessness, and we have found good solutions that we have implemented,” said lead researcher Dr. Cheryl Forchuk, of Brantford.
“But we’re not satisfied with what we’ve done in the past. We keep researching to see how we can make this better.”
Forchuk, the assistant scientific director and the Beryl and Richard Ivey research chair in aging, mental health, rehabilitation and recovery at the Lawson Research Centre, has been leading a London-based research effort called No Fixed Address for several years.
The No Fixed Address research has shown that working with people at risk of becoming homeless while they’re in the hospital before discharge and connecting with them after has improved the chances they don’t end up on the streets.