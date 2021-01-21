Could project keep discharged hospital patients from homelessness?

Randy Richmond  •  The London Free Press
Jan 21, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Cheryl Forchuk (Free Press file photo)

A London research project aimed at preventing hospital patients from becoming homeless has launched two new initiatives, one focused on youth and one on how city hall can improve its access to housing system.

“We have been searching for answers, how do we solve homelessness, and we have found good solutions that we have implemented,” said lead researcher Dr. Cheryl Forchuk, of Brantford.

“But we’re not satisfied with what we’ve done in the past. We keep researching to see how we can make this better.”

Forchuk, the assistant scientific director and the Beryl and Richard Ivey research chair in aging, mental health, rehabilitation and recovery at the Lawson Research Centre, has been leading a London-based research effort called No Fixed Address for several years.

The No Fixed Address research has shown that working with people at risk of becoming homeless while they’re in the hospital before discharge and connecting with them after has improved the chances they don’t end up on the streets.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

While some people come to hospital already homeless, many become homeless because they had to come to hospital, Forchuk said during a webinar announcing the new initiatives.

“We found many people describing their journey to homelessness starting with discharge from hospital, which as a health practitioner is very sad and it is also unacceptable.”

Despite success in the other research projects, “we knew that there was a group where we were unable to act quickly enough and needed to do an even better job,” she said.

Youth make up part of that group, she said.

No Fixed Address has received almost $400,000 from a federal program to customize, implement and evaluate a strategy over the next three to four years to help people aged 16 to 24.

The project will collect the results from 93 youths and try to streamline housing and supports, with the help of Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) and the Children’s Aid Society London Middlesex.

“We can’t assume that what works for adults is also going to work for youth,” Forchuk said. Young people face housing, education and job challenges that can be different than adults’ experiences, she said.

YOU started accepting referrals in the project late last year. Out of four youths referred so far, two remain in the organization’s shelter, one received housing and one reconnected to family, said Katherine Krakowski, housing and programs manager.

“To be able to meet with young people prior to discharge and be involved in the planning allows us to prevent or shorten those first steps to homelessness,” she said. “I can only imagine how scary it would be to be a young person to be leaving the care of a hospital and not knowing where you are going to be next.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

One of the members of the advisory board guiding the YOU project, Josiah Chalmers, outlined the difficulty of getting help while going in and out of hospitals.

Chalmers, 25, said he’d been in hospital six times while homeless for two years in Kitchener and London. But this year, he connected with the city’s coordinated access system, part of its homelessness prevention program, and in September got his own place.

“I have a job. I have pets. My life is completely changed and it was all in a matter of weeks,” Chalmers said.

No Fixed Address has received $250,000 from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s housing strategy to evaluate the city’s outreach program at London hospitals, part of its access system, launched a year ago.

The two-year evaluation will include interviews with 106 participants in hospital, and six months after discharge to determine how well the program is working.

Many people contacting the city for housing help also contact health care services, and the coordinated access system is trying to streamline the process and make it easier for people, John D’Oria, system manager, said.

“Homelessness is too large for one organization to solve,” he noted at the webinar.

The evaluation will help improve the city’s access system, which includes Canadian Mental Health Association Middlesex and the Salvation Army, Forchuk said.

“We have to link the health care, the income support, the housing sectors and the homeless serving sector to make this collaboration work.”