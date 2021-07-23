Convicted killer and fraudster denied parole
Convicted killer and multimillion-dollar fraudster Albert Walker has been denied both day and full parole by the Parole Board of Canada.
Walker, a one-time resident of Paris, also was denied, in a board decision on July 6, his request on for an “unescorted temporary absence” to attend a program on Vancouver Island for “personal development.”
He made a previous application for day parole in 2015 but later withdrew it.
Walker, now 75, began serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, fraud and theft after being convicted in 1998.
Once a self-styled financial adviser in the Woodstock area, Walker made headlines in the 1990s after he fled to England with millions in client money – and his 15-year-old daughter. He was one of Canada’s most-wanted fugitives.
Walker was convicted of the 1996 murder of Ronald Platt in England after assuming the man’s identity amid a complex web of lies in his effort to abscond with millions of dollars he amassed from duped investors in bogus investment schemes.
He was sentenced in England but later was returned to Canada to face fraud counts concerning the $3.2 million he is believed to have swindled from friends, family and other investors. More than 20 victims, many of them elderly, in Brantford, Stratford, Paris, Kitchener, London and beyond were defrauded of savings in the 1980s under the guise of Walker Financial Services.
In making its decision, the parole board asked Walker to describe the circumstances that led to the fraud and theft charges. Walker said his biggest risk factor at the time was “insecurity” and the need for “love and affection from others” When asked about the impact of his financial crimes on his victims, Walker maintained that none had to file for bankruptcy or faced financial devastation. The board concluded Walker “lacked remorse” and “doesn’t have a sound understanding of the impacts of your actions on the victims.”
In England, Walker stole the identity of Platt, who had moved to Canada. Walker’s web of deceit began to unravel when Platt moved back to England and settled near Walker’s home.
In 1996, Walker killed Platt on Walker’s sailboat by knocking him out, weighing his body with an anchor and heaving him overboard into the English Channel. Platt’s body was later pulled up in a fishing net and he was identified by the Rolex watch he was wearing.
Walker told the parole board he thought about taking Platt on his boat with a plan to kill him but was unable to follow through. Walker said he decided to give Platt a lump sum of money and tell him, on their next boating trip, that there would be no more. Walker told the board that when he told Platt about his earlier plan to kill him, Platt attacked him, knocked him unconscious and, when he awoke, Platt was in the water.
Walker told the board he prevented Platt from re-boarding the boat and, when he realized the man had drowned, he went through his pockets to recover the large amount of money he had given him, then weighed his body down with an anchor. Walker continued to use his victim’s identity to conduct transactions, including buying gold bars. The sentencing judge called Walker’s actions a “cunningly planned, pre-meditated killing.”
“You said the different versions of the offence you have reported over the years is due to your failing memory,” the parole board said in its written decision.
When the board asked Walker abut his “crime cycle,” he told them he didn’t have one.
“The board finds you have a very superficial understanding of your risk factors,” says the report. “You have no insight into your patterns of deceptive behaviour, your need for control and the role your ego and self-image contributed to your offence cycle.”
Walker tried to appeal his conviction but his application to appeal was refused in 1999. He was transferred from the United Kingdom to a federal prison in British Columbia in 2005, and, in 2017, transferred to minimum security. His behaviour has been noted as “appropriate” while incarcerated and he has been assessed as a “low to very low risk to re-offend violently.”
In May 2019, the parole board denied Walker’s request for an escorted temporary absence to attend church. The parole board report said Walker wants to upgrade his education and earn a master’s degree in theology. Because of his age and an unspecified medical condition, Walker said he wouldn’t work but would volunteer at a soup kitchen.
Walker’s case management team, which includes his parole officer, corrections officers and psychologists, was supportive of him getting an unescorted temporary absence or granting day parole but felt full parole was premature.
“The community has a dissenting opinion,” said the parole board report. “It is their opinion you need to commence a slow, gradual and structured release to the community prior to any consideration being given to any more expansive forms of release.”
Numerous victim impact statement describe Walker as “self-serving, deceptive, callous and fraudulent.”