Convicted killer and fraudster denied parole

Convicted killer and multimillion-dollar fraudster Albert Walker has been denied both day and full parole by the Parole Board of Canada.

Walker, a one-time resident of Paris, also was denied, in a board decision on July 6, his request on for an “unescorted temporary absence” to attend a program on Vancouver Island for “personal development.”

He made a previous application for day parole in 2015 but later withdrew it.

Walker, now 75, began serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, fraud and theft after being convicted in 1998.

Once a self-styled financial adviser in the Woodstock area, Walker made headlines in the 1990s after he fled to England with millions in client money – and his 15-year-old daughter. He was one of Canada’s most-wanted fugitives.

Walker was convicted of the 1996 murder of Ronald Platt in England after assuming the man’s identity amid a complex web of lies in his effort to abscond with millions of dollars he amassed from duped investors in bogus investment schemes.

He was sentenced in England but later was returned to Canada to face fraud counts concerning the $3.2 million he is believed to have swindled from friends, family and other investors. More than 20 victims, many of them elderly, in Brantford, Stratford, Paris, Kitchener, London and beyond were defrauded of savings in the 1980s under the guise of Walker Financial Services.

In making its decision, the parole board asked Walker to describe the circumstances that led to the fraud and theft charges. Walker said his biggest risk factor at the time was “insecurity” and the need for “love and affection from others” When asked about the impact of his financial crimes on his victims, Walker maintained that none had to file for bankruptcy or faced financial devastation. The board concluded Walker “lacked remorse” and “doesn’t have a sound understanding of the impacts of your actions on the victims.”