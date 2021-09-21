Conservative Brock wins Brantford-Brant riding
Article content
Brantford-Brant remains blue with first-time candidate Larry Brock taking the seat for the Conservatives in Monday’s federal election.
Advertisement
Article content
“I’m grateful and humbled and at a loss for words,” said Brock, flanked by his wife Angela and twin daughters Jennie and Emma on the stage at the Polish Hall on Pearl Street where he delivered his victory speech late Monday night to his team of supporters.
Conservative Brock wins Brantford-Brant riding Back to video
“I will reach across party lines and put the people of Brantford-Brant first. For those who voted for me and those who didn’t, I will speak loudly for all of you.”
Brock, who will be leaving his job as Brant’s assistant Crown attorney to take on his new role in Ottawa, has been a longtime worker on other local Conservative campaigns, including those of four-term MP Phil McColeman who announced late last December he’d be retiring from politics.
Brock said McColeman has been a great friend and mentor as he prepared for his own campaign, adding that he’ll continue to “tap into the resources” of the longtime MP.
At Monday’s victory party, McColeman said he’d been out for four hours earlier in the day campaigning with Brock.
“It makes me happy to see the continuation and success of the team,” said McColeman. “It’s the best feeling.
“Larry is such a high-quality candidate. That’s the kind of person you want to represent you.”
When McColeman announced in December he wouldn’t be seeking a fifth term in office, Brock was ready. On Feb. 1 he announced his intention to run and, after defeating Mark Littell, at a nomination meeting in May to become the official Conservative candidate for the riding, he put together his campaign team within a week.
Advertisement
Article content
By the time the writ dropped on Aug. 15, Brock had already been canvassing for six weeks. He said he knocked on 15,000 doors, losing 57 pounds in the process.
“It’s been one hell of a ride,” he told supporters. “It’s not a singular effort. It’s a team effort. I thank you all so much. There aren’t enough words to express my gratitude.”
Brock’s victory was tempered by the Liberals securing another minority government in an election that many felt was unnecessary, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That won’t deter me and my fellow members from fighting every single day to hold Trudeau and his gang accountable. I can’t wait.”