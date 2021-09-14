Complaint helps nab drunk driver

A Brant County man was charged with impaired driving after being stopped by Brant OPP on Friday evening.

The 36-year-old was the subject of a traffic complaint on Highway 24 South. Police stopped the man near Robinson Road and took him to the Brant OPP detachment for testing.

He was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and having a blood-alcohol concentration over the legal limit.

The man’s vehicle was towed and impounded for a week.

Collision results in impaired charges

A single vehicle collision on Saturday resulted in a Hagersville man being charged with impaired driving.

The Brant OPP responded to the collision just before midnight at Cockshutt Road near Sour Springs Road.

They arrested a 58-year-old man and charged him with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and having a blood-alcohol concentration over the legal limit.

The man’s vehicle was towed and impounded for a week.

Unlocked vehicles targeted in Paris

Multiple reports of someone entering unlocked vehicles in Paris have the Brant OPP asking for information from the public.

While officers responded to theft complaints in the area of Barker Street, Dundas Street West and Freeman Street on Sunday, the police believe there are further incidents that have not yet been reported.

The Brant OPP requests anyone with video surveillance in the area to check their footage from Saturday night to Sunday morning and anyone who may have had a vehicle entered but not reported it, to contact Const. Sydney Harrington at sydney.harrington@opp.ca.