Company aims to clear the air, help province reopen
A small Brantford company is using a new application of an old technology to help people stay safe as the world emerges from the pandemic.
NexNord Technologies, which operates out of a unit on Sherwood Drive, has created an LED light that uses powerful UVC rays to target pathogens, bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19.
UVC is a type of ultraviolet light with a short wavelength that make viruses, bacteria and microorganisms incapable of replicating.
Though UVC isn’t visible light, direct exposure to human skin or eyes can be harmful, which is why the units are installed in air ducts, where it can disinfect without exposing the light to humans and send clean air flowing through the building.
It will zap pollen and mold, eliminate smells from the air and help with respiratory issues and allergies, said Shan Jamal, CEO of NexNord Inc., which has roots in the city going back to 2010.
Prior to the pandemic, NexNord had been focused on manufacturing and selling street lights and other LED fixtures.
“Being a small business is an advantage in that we could very quickly pivot,” said Jamal. “We wanted to contribute to the re-opening of businesses by making their indoors safe.”
The technology and UVC has been around for more than 100 years in a lamp form, Dave Bowen, NexNord sales technology manager, told Postmedia.
“It was used in water treatment. It was effective at killing bacteria.”
The company’s target has been schools and long-term care facilities, but that’s since exploded to include various national and international projects. Jamal said the technology can be used to sanitize the airflow almost anywhere.
At Toronto’s Meridian Hall, formerly the Hummingbird Centre and the Sony Centre, 51 of the air cleaning fixtures have been installed. Like theatres all over the province, Meridian Hall has been dark for more than a year. The air purifiers are giving theatre operators and patrons hope of a safe return to live events once the government allows it.
Other installations have been done at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts in Toronto and at Unisus School in Summerland, B.C., which welcomes students from around the world. Talks are also underway with NHL teams, including the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators.
Jamal believes NexNord is the only company currently using the technology.
“It’s exciting but it’s kind of scaring me, too. I think there’s going to be a tsunami of orders.”
Jamal is predicting growth of the Brantford company where manufacturing and final assembly of the units is done. Residential models of their air purification system are set to be introduced in September. Jamal said the need for them goes beyond the coronavirus pandemic that has changed the world.
“We all know something else is coming after COVID-19, like the Delta variant,” said Bowen. “This is something that we can prepare for the future.”