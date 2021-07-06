Community's success should be celebrated: Dr. Malcolm Lock
Article content
The Brant County Health Unit reported Tuesday three new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Advertisement
Article content
Currently there are nine active cases in Brantford-Brant, with one person hospitalized at Brantford General Hospital.
Community's success should be celebrated: Dr. Malcolm Lock Back to video
Over the course of the pandemic there have been 3,409 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3,379 people having recovered while 20 have died from the virus.
Two more variants of concerns have been recorded – one of them B.1.1617 or India variant – bringing to 1,221 the total number of variant and mutation cases identified to date.
One outbreak continues at manufacturing/industrial #17, first declared June 23, involving three workers.
As far as vaccinations are concerned, the health unit on Monday administered 1,482 doses.
At present, 72 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 40 per cent – or 56,905 individuals – are now fully vaccinated.
Jo Ann Tober, CEO of the health unit said fluctuations in vaccine supply have meant that, like most health units in the province, an influx of Moderna vaccine has recently been received locally.
“That has not impacted our campaign for the youth because we are still receiving some Pfizer,” Tober said. “So we’ve had an adequate supply for those youth.”
Currently Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine approved for use in youth aged 12 to 17.
The easing of restrictions for visitors to long-term care homes goes into effect Wednesday, due in part to the high number of residents who have been vaccinated.
Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health for Brant, said the provincial government is thinking about the mental health of seniors being improved by having visitors.
Advertisement
Article content
“We still have some concerns of course,” he stated. “It’s not 100 per cent that the elderly are necessarily going to have good vaccine responses, but at some point we’re looking at the mental health of patients as well.”
Lock noted that while long-term care residents would be allowed overnight visits and an increased number of care professionals, “it’s not open-ended or a free-for-all. They need to have designated visitors going in.”
The acting medical officer of health was pleased that last week’s seven new cases were the lowest since the week ending September 13, 2020.
“Our community’s success should most certainly be celebrated,” he said. “The work it has taken to get from where we were not too long ago, to where we are now, has been extraordinary.”
Lock indicated that the public must continue to adhere to public health guidance that has led to this success.
“We are so close now, we must see this through properly.”
bethompson@postmedia.com