Class-action suit considered against former officer 

Scotiabank in Simcoe has been ordered to hand over financial records related to an alleged investment fraud involving a retired member of the Norfolk OPP.

On Sept. 8, Justice Richard Lococo ordered Scotiabank to produce all transaction records from three known accounts registered in the name of Lawrence Wayne Renton, a detective-sergeant who retired in 2016.

Lococo was responding to a petition from Jim Millson, a retired staff sergeant with the Norfolk OPP, who was hired by Norfolk County last year as the municipality’s supervisor of bylaw enforcement.

“The applicant James Millson alleges he is one of at least 30 known victims of a fraudulent scheme operated by Lawrence Wayne Renton,” says an application dated Aug. 14 from Toronto lawyer Norman Groot to the Superior Court of Justice in Simcoe.

“The applicant is a proposed representative plaintiff for a class proceeding. If a class proceeding is not certified or otherwise viable, the proposed class members may proceed with group or individual actions.”