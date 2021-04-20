City wants to talk to residents about climate action
The City of Brantford has committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
To help meet that goal, the city has developed a corporate climate change action plan to reduce emissions from many city-run activities, including operating buses, buildings and streetlights, and to build a long-term strategic plan to reduce community emissions.
The city wants to hear from residents about climate change concerns in their neighbourhoods and ideas about how to reduce both individual and city-wide carbon emissions.
Let’s Talk About Climate Change is now open for public feedback at letstalkbrantford.ca/let-s-talk-about-climate-action. It includes a public survey, an online forum to engage with city staff and others in the community, and a tool to ask questions and give feedback to the city’s climate action project team.
Thursday is Earth Day and the city’s initiatives, mindful of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, are focused on the active transportation network for walking and cycling, tackling litter and planting trees.
“Earth Day is a time to reflect on ways we can reduce our impact on the planet to make a cleaner and safer world for all of us,” said Rochelle Rumney, Brantford’s climate change officer. “Planting trees, reducing waste and taking your bike instead of a car are great ways to reduce your environmental footprint. The next step is keeping those changes in place on all the days that follow.”
The city is expanding its cycling lanes and has installed new bicycle racks in the downtown area. For more information about where dedicated cycling facilities are located, visit brantford.ca/ActiveTransportation
In keeping with the provincewide stay-at-home order, city residents are encouraged to pick up litter in their neighbourhoods on their own, or with a member of their immediate household.
The city recently installed new waste containers in the downtown. These solar-powered containers are compacting, meaning the volume they hold is significantly higher than a typical waste bin.
Starting on Earth Day, the city will hold an art competition for elementary and secondary students who can submit original work depicting reduction of waste. The winning designs will be posted on the downtown containers. Go to letstalkbrantford.ca/let-s-talk-about-climate-action for details on how to enter.
To help support climate action, the city is giving away 200 free trees (18 to 24 inches tall) for residents to plant on their properties.
Homeowners can register at brantford.ca/FreeTrees starting on Earth Day to select their preferred tree species and pick-up time. Six tree species will be available. There is a limit of one tree per property.