City wants Bell Canada to repair damaged properties

Coun. Dan McCreary wants Bell Canada to take responsibility for the damage its contractors do to city residents’ properties.

The city councillor received support on Tuesday from the operations and administration committee to urge the Canadian telecommunications company to repair lawns, driveways and other private property after it completes work in Brantford neighbourhoods.

McCreary said damage that goes unrepaired “creates a lot of hardship for many homeowners.”

He cited a case of homeowner’s new driveway being destroyed after contractors did work on Bell infrastructure.

Maria Visocchi, Brantford’s director of communications, said the city’s customer service department has left messages with Bell Canada about property damage but the calls aren’t returned.

Under his resolution, which needs final approval at a city council meeting later this month, the city will create a list of addresses with property damage caused by Bell Canada activities and send it to the company asking for repairs.

The resolution also calls for the city to send a letter to the federal Minister of Heritage requesting changes to the law to require Bell to take responsibility for the restoration of properties.

Visocchi said that if the action is approved by council, a public education campaign will be created letting residents know how they can lodge a complaint.

Complaints about the work of other companies can also be made.