City 'vindicated' in Arrowdale sale, says councillor

City Coun. Jan Vanderstelt says he’s excited to get on with creation of a park on Arrowdale land after the city was “clearly and thoroughly vindicated” of any wrongdoing in its sale of the golf course.

He said he’s “excited for everyone to see the amazing park space that’s coming,” calling it “southern Ontario’s largest fully accessible green space that’s open for everyone to use, year round, at no cost, right in the heart of Brantford.”

Earlier this week, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Divisional Court dismissed a judicial review application filed against the city by Know Your City Inc., represented by Veronica Martisius and Ronald Heaslip, which opposes council’s decision to sell the nine-hole golf course and use the proceeds from the sale to build affordable housing in the city.

Know Your City did not respond to several requests from The Expositor for comment.

Representatives of Friends of Arrowdale, a group established to oppose the sale, and Know Your City, supporters that became incorporated to fight council’s decision, said the sale was hurried through with little public input. They say they are not opposed to the city creating more affordable housing but argue that could be done without selling the golf course land.