City to offer grants to promote development of downtown, greyfield sites
Grants meant to increase the development of residential units, including affordable housing, in the downtown have been given initial approval by city councillors.
Under the program, developers of new buildings or those putting substantial additions on existing buildings for residential and commercial units, thereby increasing the assessed value of the property, will be eligible for a tax rebate.
The property tax increment-based grant is an annual tax rebate provided to the property owner after the project is complete.
The owner is required to pay for the entire cost of the project. Then the property is reassessed and owner pays the increased property taxes each year. The city reimburses the owner a defined portion of the taxes based on the percentage of the increase in municipal property taxes resulting from the project. The annual tax rebate will last for 10 years, or once the costs of the redevelopment project have been repaid to the owner.
There will be three streams of grants:
- One for the creation of residential units that are rented and sold at market rates.
- One for projects that include a minimum of 20 per cent of affordable housing rental units with rent equal to or less than 80 per cent of the going market rent.
- And one for projects that have a combined minimum of 10 per cent affordable housing units with rent at 80 per cent or less of the market rate and 10 per cent with rent at 60 per cent or less of the market rate.
“Planning staff is of the opinion that this is a sustainable financial incentive program that can be used to facilitate new growth in the city’s Downtown Urban Growth Centre and achieve intensification goals, while also encouraging the provision of affordable housing, promoting economic development and increasing the city’s tax base,” said Victoria Coates, a senior planner with the city.
The Downtown Urban Growth Centre has a density target of 150 combined jobs and residents per hectare by 2031.
“Increasing the overall supply of residential units through more development in the Downtown UGC is a key component of the city’s growth management strategy,” said Coates.
Each grant will need approval from council. Coates said city staff can start receiving applications in early August.
“This is one more piece of the puzzle to rejuvenate the downtown,” said Coun. John Sless. “We are targeting where we want development to take place without going to the taxpayer. There is no capital investment by the city. I think we’ll see a lot of activity happen very quickly. If you’re giving tax breaks out, you’ll see private developers line up.”
A similar Greyfields Community Improvement Plan also was supported by the committee.
It includes a property tax increment-based grant to promote redevelopment of greyfields into both commercial and residential uses. Also included in the plan is a commercial facade, landscaping and connectivity improvement grant, and a mixed use building improvement grant.
Greyfields are previously developed commercial sites that are vacant or underused and/or in a state of neglect or disrepair.
Some of the targeted revitalization sites are Charing Cross Street, Colborne Street West and East and the Erie Avenue and Colborne East gateways.