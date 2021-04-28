





Share this Story: City to move ahead with Arrowdale sale

City to move ahead with Arrowdale sale jpg, BR

Article content The city plans to move forward with the sale of the Arrowdale property after the Ontario Court of Appeal denied Know Your City Inc.’s leave to appeal. The Court of Appeal released its decision on Wednesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City to move ahead with Arrowdale sale Back to video “The city is very pleased with this decision and, absent any further appeals, the city will move forward with the sale of 31.97 acres of land to Elite M.C. Developments and will continue to develop a new community park,” said a public notice issued by the city on Wednesday. While welcoming the court decision, Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis said her ecognizes “this process has been trying and contentious for our community” and will be “difficult for many members of our community to accept.” In February, Know Your City, represented by Veronica Martisius and Ronald Heaslip, who are opposed to the sale of the former nine-hole golf course property, filed for permission to appeal an Ontario Divisional Court ruling in January that dismissed Know Your City’s judicial review application related to the sale.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Know Your City’s case arguing for a judicial review focused on three issues: council failed to follow its procedural bylaw when it made its decision to sell Arrowdale; council failed to notify the First Nations about its decision; and council members had a “closed mind” when they made their decision. In its public notice, the city said the Divisional Court’s decision was “favourable to the city in all respects.” “The Ontario Court of Appeal determined that leave was not appropriate in this case and that the Divisional Court had not committed any reviewable error of law or fact,” said the notice. “The Divisional Court confirmed that the city acted appropriately in making its decision to sell a portion of the property and to retain a portion of the property for the future site of a community park, which will be available to all residents year round, not just golfers.” In a news release Wednesday, Martisius said that, despite the court ruling, “citizens declare victory in the fight for Arrowdale.” “As a result of KYCI’s legal challenge, the City of Brantford did not transfer the Arrowdale lands that were the subject of the court application, and they, in fact, remain publicly listed for sale.” On April 20, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council declared a moratorium on development on lands within the Haldimand Tract, which includes the Arrowdale property, she noted. “It appears that as a result of KYCI’s legal challenge, no transfer of these lands and no development of Arrowdale has taken place,” said Martisius. “This has allowed the development moratorium to come into effect. Consequently, development of the Arrowdale lands will not take place at this time, which was one of our primary goals.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Given all of the circumstances, we are very pleased with this result.” Maria Vissochi, Brantford’s director of communications, said it’s regular practice to leave properties listed while the sale is conditional. Once the sale is deemed firm following the purchaser’s due diligence period, the listing will be removed, she said. Vissochi said the city is reviewing recent statements made by representatives of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs’ Council. “However, nothing in a purported development moratorium would impact the transfer of ownership of lands within the City of Brantford,” she said. The city has a deal to sell most of the Arrowdale property to Elite for $14 million. The city plans to use proceeds from the sale to building affordable housing elsewhere in the municipality. In addition, tax revenues generated from the redevelopment of the property will be transferred annually into a reserve fund dedicated to affordable housing initiatives. “The affordable housing crisis has only intensified over the last year,” said Davis. “In some cases, people are waiting over eight years for access to affordable housing. This (court) decision will bring us a step closer to providing housing for many of those people, some of whom are the most vulnerable and marginalized members of our community.” Seventeen acres of the Arrowdale property will be used for a public park. In its public notice, the city said renderings of the conceptual park design will be “shared with residents in the coming days” on the city’s website.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford