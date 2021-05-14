City to get an extra $6 million in gas tax funding

The city plans to use extra gas tax money to help pay for the redevelopment of Dufferin Park and creation of Arrowdale Community Park.

Back in March, the city was informed of a one-time doubling of its annual federal gas tax allocation for 2021, giving the municipality almost $6 million in extra funding.

The gas tax program, soon to be renamed the Canada Community-Building Fund, is a permanent source of federal funding for local infrastructure to address local priorities.

At its meeting earlier this month, the city’s finance committee agreed to use the gas tax funding to eliminate the need to use debt financing for both the Dufferin Park redevelopment and Arrowdale park capital projects.

This results in an estimated savings of $2.6 million in interest costs over 20 years for taxpayers, said Coun. Greg Martin, chair of the finance committee.

“We are grateful for the federal gas tax and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario for facilitating this funding to our community,” said Martin. “I am proud of staff for their hard work and strategic financial recommendations that will save the City of Brantford money as we move forward with the planned state-of-the-art recreational facilities.”