





Share this Story: City sets regulations for Airbnbs and other short-term rentals

City sets regulations for Airbnbs and other short-term rentals Photo by Brian Thompson / Brian Thompson/The Expositor

Article content A process to regulate Airbnbs and other short-term rentals in the city has been given initial approval. The city’s community development committee approved recommendations from city staff to allow short-term rentals with these conditions: We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City sets regulations for Airbnbs and other short-term rentals Back to video They can be anywhere that residential uses are permitted, including residential zones, commercial zones and agricultural zones.

Can be located only in principal residences (homes where the owner lives).

Can’t be within the same dwelling unit as a bed and breakfast establishment.

Must be registered with the city.

Under the rules, a short-term rental is considered a maximum of 28 days. Coun. Cheryl Antoski said regulating short-term rentals is very new across the country as the popularity of Airbnbs and other online marketplaces for lodging have become increasingly popular. While some concern was raised that the city won’t be allowing short-term rentals in premises other than principal residences, Antoski favoured a cautious approach to the regulations.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We have to start maybe a bit cautiously and come back later after we’ve monitored it. But this is a good place to start.” Coun. Brian VanTilborg agreed. “We all have our concerns and want to see it controlled and regulated.” VanTilborg said there is lot of conversion of homes into short-term rentals in his Ward 5 neighbourhood. He said that’s making it difficult for people to find an affordable home to rent on a long-term basis, and leaving a downtown hotel, which is subject to extra fees and regulations, with empty rooms. Coun. Dan McCreary also said he’s concerned about short-term rentals “taking affordable housing out of the market” and the potential that whole neighbourhoods – he used historic Dufferin Avenue as an example – could be converted to Airbnbs and other rental units. “We need to think on this a bit longer,” he said. But in an 8-2 vote to approve the new regulations – with McCreary and Coun. Richard Carpenter opposed – the community development committee sent the matter on to a city council meeting later this month for final approval. In a report to councillors, Alexandra Mathers, a development planner with the city, said more than 50 Brantford properties are currently being advertised on Airbnb, including entire homes and “private rooms.” Mathers said requiring that short-term rentals are within a principal residence will remove pressures on the long-term housing market “as it will prohibit investors from purchasing residential properties for the sole purpose or creating short-term accommodations, and will ensure those units are available for an owner or long-term renter to use.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It will also prohibit the creation of ‘ghost hotels’ within the residential areas, and will restrict short-term rental accommodations listings to Brantford residents rather than investors and businesses strictly running short-term rental accommodations.” Renting out bedrooms or their entire home while they’re on vacation, can help homeowners by “making their mortgage or rent more affordable,” said Mathers. But a Brantford resident who renovated a three-unit house to create an Airbnb on Wellington Street and lives elsewhere in the city with his family, told the committee he’s opposed to confining short-term rentals to principal residences, adding it would be “doing the downtown a huge disservice.” He said his Airbnb is used for short- to mid-term rentals, provides guests with a ‘different than hotel experience’ and helps “bridge the gap for people looking for more permanent housing.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford