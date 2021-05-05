City set to spend $25,000 to install flagpoles in Harmony Square
Flag-raising to recognize community organizations and events will continue after the move this summer to the new city hall.
At an operations and administration committee meeting on Tuesday, city councillors agreed to spend about $25,000 to install four flagpoles in the garden beds adjacent to the fountain in Harmony Square, since there is no room for the poles at the new city hall on Dalhousie Street. Final approval is required at an upcoming council meeting.
City set to spend $25,000 to install flagpoles in Harmony Square
City staff chose the spot from four potential locations. They say it has good visibility from inside the downtown square and from Dalhousie and Colborne streets and there is space for gatherings.
Pre-pandemic, the city would typically have several special occasion flag-raisings per month – Black History Month, Volunteer Week, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, for example — with flags remaining up for at least a week. Sometimes, the flag-raising ceremonies correspond with a city council proclamation. Some ceremonies attract up to 50 people. For Brantford Pride Week, for example, many more than that would attend.
“Flag raising is really significant to the organization involved,” said Mayor Kevin Davis, who is typically involved in the ceremonies. “You want a setting that speaks to that symbolic significance.”
The new flag poles will have LED flood lighting with various colours that can be changed to celebrate different events. There is also a sound/public address system in Harmony Square that can be used for the flag-raising ceremonies.
Money for the new flagpoles will be taken from the new city hall construction budget and they should be in place by the end of August, the targeted completion of the new city hall building in the former Federal Building.
There are also changes recommended for the city’s policy regarding community requests for proclamations and flag-raising ceremonies.
The community development committee supported Coun. Dan McCreary’s amendment to the policy so that requests must come from a Brantford resident, someone who owns property in Brantford, or a Brantford resident making the request on behalf of an organization.
McCreary said there have been requests from some far-flung places in the past and the change ensures there is a local connection.
“Some of my most fond memories are at Harmony Square,” said Coun. Joshua Wall. “I love the idea that these four flag poles will be held high. I couldn’t think of a better place.”