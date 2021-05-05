City set to spend $25,000 to install flagpoles in Harmony Square

Article content

Flag-raising to recognize community organizations and events will continue after the move this summer to the new city hall.

At an operations and administration committee meeting on Tuesday, city councillors agreed to spend about $25,000 to install four flagpoles in the garden beds adjacent to the fountain in Harmony Square, since there is no room for the poles at the new city hall on Dalhousie Street. Final approval is required at an upcoming council meeting.

City staff chose the spot from four potential locations. They say it has good visibility from inside the downtown square and from Dalhousie and Colborne streets and there is space for gatherings.

Pre-pandemic, the city would typically have several special occasion flag-raisings per month – Black History Month, Volunteer Week, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, for example — with flags remaining up for at least a week. Sometimes, the flag-raising ceremonies correspond with a city council proclamation. Some ceremonies attract up to 50 people. For Brantford Pride Week, for example, many more than that would attend.