City residents invited to virtual open houses on Mohawk Lake District Plan
Brantford residents are invited to give their input on the Mohawk Lake District Plan at upcoming virtual open houses.
They will be held on March 25 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Residents are invited to ask questions and share feedback to help city staff and the Mohawk Lake working group make recommendations to city council.
City residents invited to virtual open houses on Mohawk Lake District Plan
After two years of community input, in November 2020, the Mohawk Lake District Plan was approved by city council. For more details about the plan and how it was developed, visit www.Brantford.ca/MohawkLakeDistrictPlan.
Two local organizations have expressed interest in relocating to the Mohawk Lake District. The De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre is dedicated to improving the well-being of Indigenous individuals, families and communities through holistic Indigenous, traditional and western health care. The Lansdowne Children’s Centre supports children and youth with physical, developmental or communications needs, and their families.
The city also is considering options to retain other land in the district for creation of a plan the community helped develop and design.
Go to www.LetsTalkBrantford.ca/MLD to submit questions and feedback in advance of the open houses and to register to speak at one of the meetings.
Residents can also listen to an open house and ask questions during the meeting by phone. Call 519-759-4150, ext. 5546 to register.
To preview what will be discussed at the virtual open houses, or give input in advance of the meetings, visit www.LetsTalkBrantford.ca/MLD. Questions asked on this platform will be discussed during the virtual meetings.
Those interested in the virtual open house who don’t want to speak can watch the meetings live on the City of Brantford’s YouTube channel. Both meetings will have the same content.