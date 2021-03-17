City residents invited to virtual open houses on Mohawk Lake District Plan

Article content

Brantford residents are invited to give their input on the Mohawk Lake District Plan at upcoming virtual open houses.

They will be held on March 25 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Residents are invited to ask questions and share feedback to help city staff and the Mohawk Lake working group make recommendations to city council.

After two years of community input, in November 2020, the Mohawk Lake District Plan was approved by city council. For more details about the plan and how it was developed, visit www.Brantford.ca/MohawkLakeDistrictPlan .

Two local organizations have expressed interest in relocating to the Mohawk Lake District. The De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre is dedicated to improving the well-being of Indigenous individuals, families and communities through holistic Indigenous, traditional and western health care. The Lansdowne Children’s Centre supports children and youth with physical, developmental or communications needs, and their families.