City removes fencing around portion of Arrowdale land

The city is removing fencing around a portion of the former Arrowdale municipal golf course property that it plans to develop into a community park.

Fencing around the perimeter of the property along Rawdon Street and a portion of Elgin Street began last week and is expected to be complete by Monday.

Construction of the park is on hold while ongoing litigation around the sale of the Arrowdale land is resolved.

In the meantime, said a public notice, the city is opening up the area as a “passive recreational space for all residents to freely use and enjoy.”

The city has a deal to sell 32 acres of the golf course property to Elite M.D. Developments for $14 million. The sale is on hold until the court makes a ruling on a leave for appeal filed by Know Your City Inc., which is opposed to the sale,

The city’s plan is to retain 17 acres of the Arrowdale property as parkland.

The city said residents can walk the grounds, walk their dogs and engage in other recreational activities while observing COVID-19 public health guidelines and provincial orders.