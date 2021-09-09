City police warn of vehicle thefts use 'relay and reprogramming technology'

Brantford police are warning the public about a new trend in auto thefts in the city.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Police said Thursday they are investigating after six vehicles were stolen last weekend using “relay and reprogramming technology.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City police warn of vehicle thefts use 'relay and reprogramming technology' Back to video

Police said the vehicles, parked in driveways and parking lots, were stolen overnight Sept. 4 from four separate addresses.

Stolen were:

Two Lexus RX5s from Tom Thompson Court and Warner Lane;

Two Toyota 4Runners from Varley Crescent

And a Toyota 4Runner and Toyota Highlander from 5 Woodyatt Dr.

Police said the vehicles are all new high-end models with keyless entry and push start technology.

According to police, suspects will use technology to find a key fob signal inside a home. They’ll use that technology to amplify and transfer the key fob signal to unlock, start and steal the vehicle.

Police said most people don’t know the vehicle was stolen until the next morning, when victims realize they have the key fob but their vehicle is gone.

Suspects can also force entry inside a vehicle and use an electronic device to access diagnostics.

Police said suspects can reprogram a blank key fob to start the vehicle they plan to steal.

Police urged citizens to report anything suspicious in their neighbourhoods.

Call 911 to report a crime in progress. Non-emergency incidents can be reported online at brantfordpolice.ca or by calling 519-756-7050.

Additionally, information can be provided anonymously to Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/