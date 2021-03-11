UPDATED: Missing man located
Brantford Police said early Thursday evening that a man reported missing earlier in the day has been located.
Police were seeking the public’s help to verify the location and well being of Brandon Powless, a 39-year-old Indigenous man known to frequent the downtown Brantford area.
Powless was last seen on downtown Colborne Street on Feb. 27.
Brantford Police said they appreciate the assistance and concern from the public.
