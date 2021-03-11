UPDATED: Missing man located

Expositor staff
Mar 11, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Brandon Powless
Brandon Powless jpg, BR

Brantford Police said early Thursday evening that a man reported missing earlier in the day has been located.

Police were seeking the public’s help to verify the location and well being of Brandon Powless, a 39-year-old Indigenous man known to frequent the downtown Brantford area.

Powless was last seen on downtown Colborne Street on Feb. 27.

Brantford Police said they appreciate the assistance and concern from the public.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers