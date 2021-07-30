City police investigating reports of gunfire

A Diana Avenue townhouse complex in Brantford’s west end was the scene of a heavy police presence on Friday.

Brantford police said they responded to a disturbance in the area of Diana Avenue and Blackburn Drive at about 5 a.m. and officers are investigating reports of gunfire.

“No injuries have been reported to at this time.” police said in a news release.

Police said early Friday afternoon that they expected to remain on the scene for several hours.

Traffic in the area is not impacted by the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Jeff Cotter at 519-756-0113, ext. 2271.

To provide information anonymously, telephone Brantford-Brant Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at: www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

In April, the same townhouse complex was the scene of Brantford’s first homicide of 2021.

Isaiah Castillo, 20, was shot in Unit 65 at 77 Diana Ave. just after midnight on April 14, in what police say was a targeted attack. Castillo later died in hospital.

On May 7, a 17-year-old who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act was charged with first-degree murder in Castillo’s death. Later, Taylor Brian Pasco, 25 of Stoney Creek, Ont., was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and several firearms offences.

On Friday, officers were going door-to-door in the neighbourhood seeking information from potential witnesses.

A forensics officer could be seen working around a white sedan parked in front of Unit 65, which had its front door open.

Further down the laneway, more than a half-dozen evidence markers could be seen placed on the pavement.

