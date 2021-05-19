City plans COVID-safe Canada Day events

Article content

There won’t be a public party, but the city has plans for Brantford residents to celebrate Canada Day.

“The Brantford Canada Day committee has been hard at work, creatively planning a series of engaging events for our community to celebrate in a safe way,” said committee chair Brian Beattie. “While we can’t be all together as we have in past years, we can still celebrate and show our Canadian pride through a variety of different initiatives offered.”

This is the second year the COVID-19 pandemic has scuttled in-person Canada Day festivities.

But the city is planning a month-long series of free events leading up to July 1, starting with a home decorating contest that runs from June 1 to 16.

The city is now accepting video and audio submissions from local bands for a chance to be part of Brantford’s Canada Day virtual concert on July 1, broadcast from the Sanderson Centre and sponsored by OLG. Three bands will be hired to have their performances filmed with COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place.