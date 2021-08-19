City man charged with indecent act

A 45-year-old Brantford man has been charged with an indecent act after allegedly masturbating in public view.

Brantford police were called by a concerned citizen at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Police say the man was seen in the yard of a home on Salisbury Avenue.

Man charged with impaired after driving to police station

A drunk Brantford man who drove himself to the police station has been charged.

Police say the man showed up in the station lobby on Aug. 14 at about 4:15 p.m. showing signs of intoxication. He had parked his car in the police station lot.

The 59-year-old man is charged with operation while impaired and having a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit.

Police seize fentanyl, crystal meth

Police, responding to a call about a disturbance, charged two young offenders with various crimes.

Police were called to a home near Rawdon and Bruce streets on Aug. 15 where the males were reported to be in a fight using batons.

When police arrived, they say the suspects ran away but were later caught. During a search, police found about 1.5 grams of fentanyl and 36.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine with a total street value of about $4,000.

Police say one of the suspects gave them a false name and had a canister of bear repellent pepper spray. The suspect also was bound by court orders.

A male young offender from Brantford is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A male young offender from Hamilton is charged with weapons dangerous, obstructing a peace officer, possession, failure to comply with a release order, cause disturbance, and fail to comply with sentence.