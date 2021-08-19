City man charged with indecent act
A 45-year-old Brantford man has been charged with an indecent act after allegedly masturbating in public view.
Brantford police were called by a concerned citizen at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Police say the man was seen in the yard of a home on Salisbury Avenue.
Man charged with impaired after driving to police station
A drunk Brantford man who drove himself to the police station has been charged.
Police say the man showed up in the station lobby on Aug. 14 at about 4:15 p.m. showing signs of intoxication. He had parked his car in the police station lot.
The 59-year-old man is charged with operation while impaired and having a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit.
Police seize fentanyl, crystal meth
Police, responding to a call about a disturbance, charged two young offenders with various crimes.
Police were called to a home near Rawdon and Bruce streets on Aug. 15 where the males were reported to be in a fight using batons.
When police arrived, they say the suspects ran away but were later caught. During a search, police found about 1.5 grams of fentanyl and 36.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine with a total street value of about $4,000.
Police say one of the suspects gave them a false name and had a canister of bear repellent pepper spray. The suspect also was bound by court orders.
A male young offender from Brantford is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
A male young offender from Hamilton is charged with weapons dangerous, obstructing a peace officer, possession, failure to comply with a release order, cause disturbance, and fail to comply with sentence.
Pair face charges related to stolen van
A man and woman from Brantford have been charged after police say they were in possession of a stolen white cargo van.
The pair was arrested after police were called to Birkett Lane on Aug. 16.
During a search, police say they found keys belonging to the stolen vehicle and two other sets of keys, which also had been reported stolen. Break-in instruments also were found.
A 30-year-old woman is charged with possession of stolen goods over $5,000. A 26-year-old man is charged with possession of stolen goods over $5,000, possession of stolen goods under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, and obstruct peace officer.
Vehicle damaged during road rage: police
Brantford police say a man damaged a victim’s vehicle when he threw a construction level at it in a fit of road rage.
On Aug. 17 at about 9:50 a.m., police got a call from a concerned citizen about an incident at Gillespie Drive and Ferrier Lane.
They say a 29-year-old man threw a level at a 45-year-old man’s vehicle while they were having an argument.
The man has been charged with mischief.
Woman accused of hitting senior’s scooter with stick
Brantford police say a 26-year-old woman used a large wooden stick to damage a mobility scooter being used by a 71-year-old man.
Police were called to an argument between the two in the area of Chatham and George streets on Aug. 17 at about 2:50 p.m.
A Brantford woman has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and assault with a weapon.
Police charge man dancing in street with alcoholic beverage
A man seen yelling and dancing in the roadway while holding an alcoholic beverage has been charged with being impaired.
Police were called to the area of Philip and Duke streets at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 17.
The man was seen struggling to get into his vehicle, which was stopped in the middle of the road.
During a search, police found several beer cans within the reach of the driver’s seat.
A 32-year-old Brantford man has been charged.
City man, 51, accused of assault
Brantford police say a man who said he was looking for his cat inside a Colborne Street garage on Aug. 18, punched a victim when asked to leave.
Police found the accused walking in the area and say he resisted arrest.
A 51-year-old Brantford man is charged with assault and resisting arrest.
Brant OPP lay impaired charge
A 53-year-old Brant County woman has been charged with impaired driving after Brant OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Wednesday at about 7 a.m. Officers found the lone occupant of the vehicle on Jerseyville Road.
Driver charged
A 53-year-old Delhi woman is facing charges after Brant OPP stopped a vehicle just before 2 p.m. on Aug. 10 on Simcoe Street in Scotland.
Police said the vehicle was travelling at about double the posted 50 km-h speed limit.
The woman is charged with racing a motor vehicle and speeding in excess of 40 km-h over the speed limit.
The vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the woman’s driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.