Article content

The city is launching a campaign to encourage cleaning up litter.

But, instead of the community cleanups that usually happen at this time of year, people are being asked to pick up litter on their own (or with a member of their household) in their own neighbourhoods while out for short periods of exercise during the provincial stay-at-home order. Physical distancing of at least six feet must be maintained.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City launches Clean Brantford campaign Back to video

The city recently installed new waste containers in the downtown. The solar-powered containers are compacting, so the volume they contain is significantly higher than the typical waste bin.

Students are invited to submit artwork and the city will selected winning designs to post on the containers. The contest is open to elementary and secondary students.

To enter, provide your name, age and name of your school, along with a jpg or pdf format to rrumney@brantford.ca or mail hard copy entries to the City of Brantford, P.O. Box 818, Brantford, N3T 5R7, Attention: Communications and Community Engagement department.

The contest closes on May 31.