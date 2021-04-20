City issues $18M building permit for maker of plant-based spreads
The industrial sector led the way Brantford’s construction activity in March.
A total of 118 permits were issued by the city last month with a total construction value of just over $27 million.
“The rise in permit numbers and construction values for the month of March is the start of what will prove to be a very busy construction year for the City of Brantford,” said Andy McMahon, chief building official and director of building services.
The largest increase was in the industrial area of construction for which four permits were issued with a total value of $19.5 million.
An $18-million permit was issued to Upfield Canada Inc. The manufacturer of plant-based spreads and vegan cheese is expanding its operations with a new Canadian production facility on a 17.4-acre site at 8-10 Craig St.
The workforce from the company’s Etobicoke plant will be moving to the Brantford facility and new jobs are expected to be created between 2021 and 2023.
The new facility will produce the company’s expanding spread and margarine product offerings, including Becel margarine and plant-based bricks, as well as new Violife vegan cheese alternative products.
Plans call for the new facility to be operational by the end of the year.
A $1.5-million industrial permit was also issued for Gustave Maire Canada Inc. at 406 Elgin St.
There also was an increase in the residential (accessory, alterations, additions) building sector with 104 permits issued with a construction value of $4.9 million.
A permit was issued to Aldershot Homes Limited for the building of townhouses at 40 Heath St. with a construction value of $1.2 million.
In Brant County, 178 building permits were issued for the first quarter of the year (January to March) with a value of $26.3 million.
Residential construction accounted for the greatest project value in the county, with 29 permits issued with a value of $18.7 million. That was followed by 16 building permits issued for farms with a value of almost $3 million and 94 permits issued for residential, including 49 townhouses/condos and 23 single-family dwellings, valued at $2.7 million.