City has record-breaking construction year

Despite complications created by the pandemic, Brantford has had a record-breaking year for development.

The city is reporting $255 million worth of construction in 2020, its strongest year ever.

“In a year where many cities felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, City of Brantford staff quickly adapted to continue to provide excellent customer service to keep development moving,” said Andy McMahon, chief building official and director of building services.

There were 1,078 building projects in the residential, institutional, commercial and industrial sectors. This exceeds the previous record set in 2005 by more than 20 per cent.

“The strong construction trend in Brantford continued to the end of 2020 despite never-before-seen challenges the industry was faced with,” said McMahon. “We are ready for any further challenges the industry may face in 2021 and we look forward to another very strong construction year.”