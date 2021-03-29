





Share this Story: City has 316 employees on 2020 Sunshine List

City has 316 employees on 2020 Sunshine List Photo by Brian Thompson / Brian Thompson/The Expositor

Article content Of the 316 City of Brantford employees earning $100,000 or more last year, almost half were members of the city’s police service. The so-called Sunshine List, created by Ontario’s Public Sector Disclosure Act, which was passed back in 1996, is meant to serve as a check on payroll spending. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City has 316 employees on 2020 Sunshine List Back to video According to the provincial legislation, the disclosure requirement applies to municipalities, school boards, hospitals, universities, colleges, and many charities, in addition to the Ontario public service. That first list, released 25 years ago, included 4,576 names across the province and, every year since, the numbers have risen as more and more public servants crossed the $100,000 threshold. More than 205,000 names made it on last year’s list, a 23 per cent increase from 2019. The number of City of Brantford employees in 2020 who earned $100,000 or more is up from 299 in 2019. And on the list are 141 Brantford police service employees. The service has about 270 employees.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In 1996, there was just one city employee earning $100,000 or more. That number rose to 69 city employees in 2008 and more than quadrupled to 305 in 2018. Critics of the list say it’s time it was changed. “The list was created in 1996 and has never been adjusted for inflation,” said Mark Baxter, president of the Brantford Police Association. “Had it been adjusted, it would be about $150,000 and you wouldn’t see nearly the number of people on the list that you see now.” The city employs 1,170 full-time and 446 part-time employees. Maria Vissochi, Brantford’s manager of communications, said the average salary for city employees is $52,729, slightly lower than the provincial average of $54,630. “Consistent with the practices of private sector and other public sector employers, the city sets wages to be commensurate with current market compensation for the position,” she said. “Over the past 12 years, there have been compensation increases in certain positions as a result of inflation, collective bargaining negotiations, and city priorities that require higher levels of technical expertise, skills and qualifications that need to be compensated accordingly in order to attract and retain qualified candidates.” Vissochi noted that, in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic underway, the city’s managers and directors worked about 10,000 hours of overtime, which wasn’t paid. About 3,000 of those hours were cleared from employee overtime banks with no lieu time, therefore no compensation at all, she said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Baxter said that, since 1995, police officers’ salaries have, for the most part, kept up with the cost of living. A first-class constable’s base salary is now above $100,000. “When you factor in the cost of living, a constable’s salary has risen marginally, if at all, since 1995,” said Baxter, adding that the reported salaries include overtime pay. He said officers work hard in Brantford where the crime severity index continues to be among the highest in the country. “Our police service has been chronically underfunded for years and we are constantly being asked to do more with less. Given the opioid crisis our community is facing, the violent and non-violent crime our city experiences and the number of citizens our members encounter in a state of mental health crisis, the public is getting great value from our members.” Ninety-three employees of Brantford fire service earned $100,000 or more last year. “Firefighting is a highly skilled profession,” said Thomas Smith, president of the Brantford Professional Firefighters Association. “Firefighters undergo training, and are required to hold certifications in numerous disciplines. Despite our skills and certifications, our wage is well below that of many other skilled trades.” Smith said the Sunshine List doesn’t tell the public anything about the “value” firefighters provide. “Highly-skilled firefighters are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all for less than a dollar a day on the typical average assessed household in Ontario.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Topping the 2020 list for city hall employees is CAO Brian Hutchings, who earned $242,285 in salary and taxable benefits. Others in the city’s Top 10 are: police Chief Robert Davis, who earned $239,401 in salary and taxable benefits; Catherine Brubacher, general manager of corporate services ($209,906); deputy police Chief Jason Saunders ($209,196); Paul Moore, general manager of community development ($188,865); Sandy Jackson, general manager of community programs ($185,672); police inspector Donald Pancoe ($181,317); police inspector Richard Paolini ($177,824); police inspector Kristen Bell-Samson ($178,035); and police inspector Scott Williams ($174,573). Jackson, who was a 31-year employee with the city, had her job eliminated in December 2019 as a result of city hall reorganization. Brubacher, who also served as the city’s treasurer from 2008, left city hall in the later part of 2020. To see a full list online, go to Ontario.ca/salarydisclosure

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford