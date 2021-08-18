City gets grant to help pay for restoration of war memorial

Half of the $25,500 cost to restore the Brant War Memorial, vandalized in March, is being covered by a grant from Veterans Affairs.

During an inspection of the memorial, city staff discovered six torch holders, shaped like gun shells, had been forcibly removed.

The holders, made of solid brass, were installed on the back of the monument on the Memorial Gallery wall, which includes the names of fallen soldiers from Brantford.

City staff contacted police and local scrapyards and were able to recover two of the torch holders — one was damaged. The bronze plates and remaining four torches weren’t found.

The memorial restoration and secured reinstallation of the torch holders will be done in time for the 2021 Remembrance Day ceremony. There will be additional security measures installed to deter future vandalism.

The memorial pays tribute to the sacrifice of those who served, and continue to serve, Canada during times of war, military conflict and peace.

It was originally dedicated in 1933 in honour of the men and women who died in service during the First World War and later updated to commemorate the fallen in the Second World War and Korean War.

The memorial is the community gathering place for the annual Remembrance Day event and a Valour Day ceremony to honour the history and legacy of those who served in the 56th Field Regiment or its many ancestral units from which they draw their lineage.