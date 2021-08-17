City gets $2.7 million to help keep vulnerable people safe during pandemic
The province is giving the City of Brantford almost $2.7 million to help deliver services, create longer-term housing solutions and keep vulnerable people safe during the pandemic.
The money is part of the Ontario government’s additional $307-million investment to help municipalities and Indigenous communities respond to COVID-19. It builds on the $765 million in Social Services Relief Funding previously announced, for a total support to communities over more than $1 billion.
City gets $2.7 million to help keep vulnerable people safe during pandemic Back to video
Communities can use the funding to protect homeless shelter staff and residents, add to rent banks, build affordable housing and support plans to prepare for future outbreaks/emergencies.
“As the social assistance and homelessness provider for both the City of Brantford and the County of Brant, we are sincerely grateful to the province for this additional funding that will help strengthen our ongoing relief and recovery efforts,” said Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis.
Davis said there are many vulnerable people still facing challenges resulting from the pandemic.
“Municipalities have been on the frontlines of Ontario’s pandemic response and vaccine rollout, while continuing to protect our most vulnerable populations, including homeless populations,” Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said in a news release.