City eyes regulating short-term rentals, including Airbnbs
The city is beginning a process to regulate Airbnbs and other short-term accommodation rentals.
Many communities are grappling with balancing the need for homeowners seeking to generate income from their properties with ensuring safety for guests and equity for hotel and motel operators who are licensed and regulated.
Coun. Brian VanTilborg said a growing number of city homes are being transformed into Airbnbs. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the practice was a “licence to print money,” he said.
“We recently put forward a hotel tax but we’re not holding others to account.”
In a report this week to city council’s operations and administration committee, CAO Brian Hutchings outlined a plan to register short-term rentals, which would include a $50 registration fee that would provide the municipality with the location and other details about the property.
“The creation of an annual database would provide information that can be further analyzed for future program purposes, and also be used to respond to queries or complaints, without the risk of inadvertently over-regulating with a licensing schedule,” said Hutchings.
In the report, city staff estimated there are 50 short-term rental listings in Brantford.
But Samantha Harold, assistant manager at the Days Inn at West and Edmondson streets, said she found 180 listings and believes there are more.
“This is a really large sector hotels are trying to compete with,” said Harold.
She said local hotels have been struggling to reach 30 per cent capacity during the pandemic but continue to be subject to costly regulations, including safety inspections.
“Airbnbs speak to a particular clientele,” said Harold.
She said homeowners offering their properties for short-term rentals should follow the same guidelines and pay the same fees as hotel and motel operators.
” Right now, renting a space is a free-for-all. Anyone can open their door.”
Fawad Khan, of Towne Place Suites on Fen Ridge Court, said there are no health and safety inspections done on homes being used for short-term accommodation and no consideration of their impact on neighbours.
“We are bringing big chains to Brantford, paying taxes to the city and generating jobs for locals,” said Khan. “We have to set some standards (for short-term rentals).”
A study done by the Hotel Association of Canada in 2017 said short-term rentals can result in a loss of housing stock and cause a rise in rental rates.
“Initally, Airbnb was based on the concept of renting out a room with the owner always present and where common spaces were shared,” said the report. “Over time, the demand gravitated to renting out an entire home for a day or weeks at a time.”
Coun. John Utley supported city staff’s proposal for a “soft start” to short-term accommodation rules.
“If we over-regulate, we’ll force these operators underground. There could be way more (short-term rentals) we don’t know about.”
He said the province also needs to be involved in regulating Airbnb and ride-sharing services such as Uber.
City staff plan to bring back a bylaw for councillors to consider.
A suggestion by Mayor Kevin Davis that short-term rentals be limited to primary homes was supported by councillors, as was an amendment that the home must be able to accommodate a vehicle in the driveway for each bedroom rented.