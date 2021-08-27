Spaces in Victoria Park and the Children’s Memorial Garden set up to honour victims of the residential school system will close next week.

The city created spaces of “reflection and healing” with orange light displays following the discovery earlier this summer of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential school sites in Canada.

City displays honouring residential school victims to end Sept. 1

Although city staff say community members are still welcome to reflect in the spaces, “if they wish to leave an item of remembrance, Woodland Cultural Centre would be a more appropriate place to do so,” said Maria Vissochi, the city’s manager of communications.

The city also undertook other actions to “demonstrate its solidarity with Indigenous communities.” Flags at all city facilities will continue to be lowered to half-mast the first day of each month until the end of the year “in memory of the children who lost their lives at residential schools across Canada,” said Vissochi.

A donation of $100,000 was made by the city to Woodland’s Save the Evidence campaign to restore the former Mohawk Institute residential school on Mohawk Street.

The city also created a community awareness campaign that includes Indigenous education and cultural programming.