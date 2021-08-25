It cost the city more than $186,000 to defend a court fight by Know Your City Inc. to save the former Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

At a meeting this week, city council approved a staff recommendation to take the money from a council contingency reserve.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City court bill in defending Arrowdale sale tops $186,000 Back to video

“It’s a shame that now the taxpayer has to pick up the tab for this action,” said Coun. Dan McCreary.

A report from Heidi DeVries, Brantford’s general manager of people, legislated services and planning, said the costs are related to hiring an outside lawyer, Brian Duxbury, to defend a judicial review application and leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal for Ontario initiated by Know Your City, both of which failed.

Directors of Know Your City, Ronald Heaslip and Veronica Martisius, took court action after city council agreed to sell most of the 47-acre Arrowdale property.

Council voted in December 2019 to close the nine-hole Arrowdale golf course and sell the land, with the proceeds going to toward the development of affordable housing elsewhere in the city. Part of the decision was to retain 17 acres for a park.

Although the sale hasn’t closed, the city has a deal to sell to Elite M.D. Developments 32 acres of the golf course property for $14 million.

Know Your City Inc. attempted to stop the Arrowdale sale by arguing for a judicial review application through the Ontario Divisional Court. The court denied the application and a subsequent motion for leave to appeal.

Representatives of Friends of Arrowdale, a group established to oppose the sale, and Know Your City, supporters that became incorporated to fight council’s decision, said the sale was hurried through with little public input. They also argued that council failed to follow its procedural bylaw when it made its decision to sell Arrowdale and failed to notify the First Nations about its decision. In addition, they said council members also had a “closed mind” when they made their decision.