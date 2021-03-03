





Photo by Brian Thompson / Brian Thompson/The Expositor

Article content City councillors, inundated with complaints about the location of Brantford’s mass COVID-19 immunization clinic, are imploring the Brant County Health Unit to relocate it. At this week’s operations and administration committee meeting, Mayor Kevin Davis and CEO Brian Hutchings said they weren’t told by the health unit that the clinic would be set up in the old downtown mall at 1 Market St., which is now part of the Laurier Brantford campus. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. City councillors want mass immunization clinic moved Back to video “We (the city) only found out when the press release (announcing the location) was sent out by the health unit (late Friday),” said Hutchings. The downtown location has been roundly criticized by the public for its lack of easy access, particularly for seniors. Those aged 80 and older are the first cohort being offered the vaccine. “When I heard about it, I thought surely the health unit has a good reason for doing this,” said Coun. Richard Carpenter. “I haven’t heard it.

Article content “How will we manage to get 80 year olds in walkers into the building?” Although One Market is fully accessible once inside the Dalhousie Street entrance, “the problem is the distance from parking and the lack of drop-off space,” said Coun. Dan McCreary. “In my opinion, 1 Market is entirely unsuitable.” Davis said the city offered the health unit several municipal buildings as potential sites for a mass immunization clinic, including the civic centre, Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, Lions Park Arena and Woodman Community Centre, but all were turned down by health unit administration who said the buildings didn’t meet their critieria. “We weren’t consulted about the decision to use Laurier,” said the mayor. The Brant health unit is an autonomous organization. “We have no power to tell them what to do,” said Davis. However, the board of health has three city representatives — Davis, and councillors John Sless and Brian VanTilborg. An emergency meeting of the board has been called for Friday afternoon when the city reps will bring forward a resolution asking for the clinic location to be changed. “It was an insensitive and tone-deaf decision,” Coun. Jan VanderStelt said of putting the clinic at One Market. “It can’t accommodate the elderly and infirm.” “It might be convenient for the health unit and its staff but it’s not convenient for seniors,” said Coun. John Utley. VanTilborg said he spoke to some Brantford residents who had to get a ride “out to the county because it’s more accessible.” There is a second mass immunization clinic located at the Paris fairgrounds.

Article content There has been an overwhelming demand to book vaccine appointments online. Ryan Spiteri, manager of communications for the health unit, said the first 1,000 vaccine appointments were booked in just under 3 1/2 hours after it was announced Friday afternoon that the clinics would start operating this week. More appointments were later added to help meet the demand. Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said the 1 Market St. was chosen by the health unit to provide immunizations to a large number of people. “We need to be mindful that our mass immunization sites must be appropriate for all populations, in addition to seniors, as all other groups will eventually be seen at our clinics,” she said her weekly media briefing Wednesday. “The intent of the mass immunization sites is it to immunize many people, in as short a time as possible. “Both of our mass immunization sites were chosen by the health unit after looking at a full spectrum of other local venues and options. As we’ve stated previously, we received many offers from various community groups and organizations, including the City of Brantford, to use their space to host clinics. We had senior leadership staff doing walkthroughs of all of these potential locations to investigate if they met the criteria needed to run an effective mass vaccination site. I can unequivocally say that both locations that were chosen met the most essential criteria that was needed.”

Article content She said both 1 Market and the Paris fairgrounds can be accessed by people with mobility issues and of all ages. She also noted that 1 Market clinic has bus accessibility, “which is important, as we know many people would be accessing it by public transit. There is sufficient nearby parking, including free street parking.” She said that both 1 Market and the Paris fairgrounds offer climate-controlled spaces, which is a requirement for the health and safety of clients, staff and for the vaccine. Both sites also offer secured dependable Internet connections required to use the provincial vaccine administration system that must be accessible for the clinics to operate, the doctor said. And she said both sites offer space that can be used for the public to wait for the required 15 minutes after their immunization and to allow for a large number of immunizers. “These locations affect no essential community programming, as the space is not currently being utilized,” said Urbantke. “From a public health perspective, the health unit does not wish to disrupt ongoing community programming, if possible, as this is also very important to overall health and well-being. As more people get immunized, there will be more people seeking to return to their typical activities and BCHU does not want to disrupt this. Urbantke noted that mass immunization sites are not appropriate for everyone. “They are for large volumes and are not necessarily the appropriate sites for individuals with specific health issues. These individuals may be better served by an alternative vaccine delivery model.” She said she expects there will be other vaccine delivery options coming online provincially, which may be more appropriate for certain populations, including the ability to go to a pharmacy to receive vaccine. “These options would be announced by the province when they are ready to be launched. As we’ve also stated, the mass immunization sites will run in conjunction with additional on-site and mobile clinics designed to vaccinate specific population groups.”

