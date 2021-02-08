City councillors to consider plans to improve downtown, greyfield properties

Michelle Ruby
Feb 08, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  3 minute read
The city is considering plans to encourage redevelopment and reinvestment in the downtown and on greyfield properties.

At a community development committee meeting on Tuesday, councillors will be discussing improvement plans for both areas.

The plan for the core includes a property tax increment-based grant meant to bolster the development of residential units. Eligible projects would include new buildings or substantial additions to existing buildings that increase the assessed value of the property.

Tax rebates would be given, offsetting a portion of redevelopment costs by phasing in the property tax increase over a 10-year period.

Paul Moore, Brantford general manager of community development, said the financial incentive program will help growth in the downtown and “achieve intensification goals, while also promoting economic development and increasing the city’s tax base.”

The city repealed a former improvement plan for the downtown in 2019 due to a lack of funding and directed staff to review other incentives and exemptions. It also told staff to look at other areas of the city that might benefit from a similar plan.

The hope is to stimulate investment from the private sector in new residential buildings, including rental units, and a mix of residential and commercial buildings.

Brantford’s Growth Plan requires the city to make plans to accommodate a combined density target of 150 residents and jobs per hectare in the downtown by 2031.

The proposed downtown improvement plan includes a property tax grant that would be offered to the property owner as an annual tax rebate after the project is complete. The percentage of rebate is typically on a sliding scale, where the rebate to the owner is high in the first years an then gradually decreases.

Moore said the property tax grant can work in combination with other existing incentives to promote development in the downtown, including exemptions from development charges and parkland dedication requirements, and reduction in parking requirements.

The proposed Greyfields Community Improvement Plan also includes a property tax increment-based grant, which is intended to support the redevelopment of greyfield sites across the built-up area for both residential and commercial uses. Standalone residential uses aren’t eligible. Also included in the plan is a commercial facade, landscaping and connectivity improvement grant, and a mixed use building improvement grant.

Eligible sites must be a former or existing commercial or mixed use development that has vacant space, buildings or units, underutilized parking areas and/or a lack of maintenance.

The community improvement plan is intended to facilitate and encourage redevelopment and reinvestment in greyfields across the city,” said Moore.

Greyfields are previously developed commercial sites that are vacant or underused and/or in a state or neglect or disrepair.

Greyfields are viewed as lands where there are opportunities for revitalization because they have access to existing public services, infrastructure, and utilities and, unlike brownfields, are not perceived to be subject to environmental contamination,” said Moore. “The revitalization of greyfields in Brantford has been a longstanding priority.”

Target greyfield revitalization areas include:

• Charing Cross Street — This commercial strip developed in the 1960s has served as an important connection for traffic between King George Road and West Street. Houses with commercial uses are interspersed with strip plazas with parking along the street frontage.

•  Colborne Street West — Located just across the Grand River from downtown, it has an inconsistent streetscape that shifts from main street-style buildings to plazas with large parking lots. While there is some redevelopment happening, this area is dominated by auto businesses and a variety of vacant and underused lots and buildings.

•  Erie Avenue gateway — It has older main street-style commercial buildings that front onto the streets as it transitions between the adjacent lower downtown and nearby industrial and residential areas.

•  Colborne Street East — Anchored by several large vacant and underused sites, this area has the largest cluster of greyfields in the city.

•  Colborne Street East gateway —  This area was the historic gateway to the city from the east prior to the construction of Highway 403. The shift in travel patterns has left behind many motels and auto-related uses alongside mature residential neighbourhoods, with several vacant lots in between.