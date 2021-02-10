City councillors to consider bylaw changes aimed at graffiti
Article content
The city is looking at ways to get tougher with people who deface public and private property with graffiti.
At a meeting later this month, councillors will consider amending the city’s public nuisance bylaw to make graffiti marking an offence.
City councillors to consider bylaw changes aimed at graffiti Back to video
City staff is also recommending the city’s lot maintenance and waste bylaw be changed so that property owners are required to remove graffiti from their buildings and structures.
In late 2019, Coun. Rick Weaver proposed doing something to clean up graffiti scrawled across the city that is “really getting out of hand.”
Graffiti, not currently regulated in the city, is becoming “all too common in recent years,” said Garry Anderson, Brantford’s manager of property standards and bylaws.
“The somewhat regularity with which traffic boxes, power transformers, bridge walls, signs and other related structures are targeted by vandals who choose to deface these structures with, at times, vulgar and even racist comments, must be addressed.”
Advertisement
Article content
Anderson said police and city departments, including parks services and bylaw enforcement, have limited money and staff to investigate graffiti complaints.
He said private property owners are also victims of unwanted graffiti but, in some cases, they don’t live in the city and aren’t aware their property has been targeted.
“If left unattended, acts of graffiti add to community unease and disorder,” said Anderson.
Brantford police said minor acts of vandalism can lead to more serious crime and prompt removal is the most effective deterrent.
Most “taggers” are male and aged 12 to 21. Police don’t have a specific policy on graffiti but do have one for hate crime and propaganda.
Anderson said other Ontario municipalities, including Cambridge, Collingwood, Hamilton, Kitchener, London and Pickering, have included graffiti in their public nuisance bylaws.
The City of London had limited success in attempting to regulate the sale to those under 18 of graffiti implements, such as spray paint, broad-tip markers, paint pens and glass cutting and etching tools, said Anderson, noting that implements are available for purchase on graffiti websites.
He recommended the proposed bylaw changes be monitored for a year before additional regulations about the sale of graffiti implements to minors is considered.
The city has found a way to help control graffiti on traffic boxes that store electrical equipment located throughout the city. In 2019, 105 of the 150 boxes had been tagged.
Eight boxes have been wrapped in vinyl printed with historical city photos. The anti-graffiti wrap will be put on the other boxes over the next two years.